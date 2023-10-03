Vancouver International Airport's new runway schedule system to improve on-time performance

There is now a higher probability flights departing and arriving at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) will be on time.

Starting on October 29, 2023, YVR will be permanently transitioning into a Runway Slot system for private operators and pleasure and charter aircraft. This follows the system’s first introduction for commercial carriers in June, when Air Canada, WestJet, and all other passenger airlines shifted to the new system.

The Runway Slot system provides aircraft with a specific scheduled window of time to either take off or land on the runways, and for the use of the aprons and taxiways. This system is highly common for busy, large international airports.

Prior to the shift, YVR did not use such as pre-booking system, as it could manage the traffic volume unconstrained. The general and business aviation segment will access Runway Slots through YVR’s new Airport Reservation Office, which uses a web-based system for bookings.

“Prior to the introduction of the Runway Slot system, our infrastructure and runway availability were the primary factors for establishing flight schedules. With the introduction of the Runway Slot system, all air traffic will now be required to receive an approved runway slot prior to operation at YVR,” a spokesperson for the Vancouver Airport Authority told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“The system maximizes reliability and efficiency and will ensure the continued safe operation of our airside infrastructure, for our community and the economy that supports it.”

According to the airport authority, the new system will lead to more optimized flight schedules and more reliable access to runways, which will improve on-time performance, overall, and lead to reduced aircraft taxiing times. This would also help reduce carbon emissions from reducing idling on the tarmac.

But types of aircraft and flight operations exempted from slot filings for the new system include floatplanes using YVR’s runway on the Fraser River, active medevac flights, aircraft performing NAVAID flight checks, military/customs/police services flights, flights with a head of state, flights involved in active firefighting operations, helicopters flying VFR, and aircraft diversions due to mechanical/medical emergencies.

According to YVR’s latest available statistics, the airport saw 2.45 million passengers over the course of July 2023, including 1.26 million for domestic, 638,000 for US transborder, 302,000 for Asia Pacific, and 193,000 for Europe. This closes in on YVR’s pre-pandemic 2019 total of 2.6 million passengers over the same month.

In terms of runway movements, over July 2023, YVR saw 15,808 jets, 7,771 turbo-props, and 403 pistons.