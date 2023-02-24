Air Canada to launch new non-stop route between Vancouver and Washington, DC

Vancouver will soon have a new frequent, non-stop flight route reaching the capital city of the United States of America.

Air Canada announced this week it will commence a route between Vancouver and Washington, DC, starting on June 1, initially on a seasonal basis. It will make five roundtrips each week.

Such a route between Vancouver and the American capital — known for its immense cultural, historical, and political attractions and institutions — currently does not exist among any airline.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, flights will depart Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 8:15 am and arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) at 4:16 pm.

The return trips will be made on the same days, departing IAD at 5:10 pm and landing at YVR at 8:01 pm.

Air Canada will serve this route using its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

In addition to launching the new service to Washington, DC, Air Canada is also increasing the frequencies of its existing routes between YVR and other destinations in the United States this summer. This includes growing the frequencies for its route between YVR and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to 11 times daily.

The summer schedule will also provide nine daily flights between YVR and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Houston Airport (IAH), and Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD), and seven daily flights between YVR and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Earlier this week, WestJet also announced it will launch two new non-stop routes between YVR and two American destinations just in time for summer. It will fly four times weekly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) starting on May 17, and twice weekly to Nashville International Airport (BNA) starting on May 19. Both WestJet routes will also be seasonal at least initially.

Then, on June 15, JetBlue will launch a new seasonal daily non-stop route between YVR and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

YVR Airport New Flights 2022-2023