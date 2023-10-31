Air Canada adds more flights between Vancouver and Hong Kong

Expect even more direct, non-stop flight options between Vancouver and Hong Kong this coming winter season.

Starting December 13, 2023, Air Canada will be expanding service between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) to 11 roundtrips (22 flights) per week.

Then from January 17, 2024, until at least February 7, 2024, there will be 10 roundtrips (20 flights) per week.

This represents a significant increase from Air Canada’s existing frequencies of seven roundtrips (14 flights) per week or one roundtrip (two flights) per day. The changes will increase the number of daily flights to up to two roundtrips (four flights) per day.

To Hong Kong, the additional flights on select days will depart YVR at 11:15 pm and arrive at HKG at 5:30 am two days later. This is in addition to the existing daily flight leaving YVR at 12:05 pm and arriving at HKG at 6:20 pm the following day

For the return trip to Vancouver, on select days, the additional flights will leave HKG at 10:15 am and arrive at YVR at 6:10 am on the same day, in addition to the existing daily flight leaving HKG at 8:20 pm and arriving at YVR at 4:15 pm on the same day.

Air Canada will use the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to achieve the increased frequencies.

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s flag carrier, will continue to operate seven or eight roundtrips (14 to 16 flights) per week throughout the winter season. Earlier this year, Cathay Pacific hinted it anticipates that sometime in 2024, it will be able to further increase its frequencies between YVR and HKG from the continued gradual ramp-up of its fleet from the earlier pandemic impacts.

In early April 2024, Air Canada will also launch its new permanent, direct, non-stop, year-round route between YVR and Singapore Changi Airport (SIN), flying four roundtrips (eight flights) weekly.