New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

Burdy has officially launched. The handheld maker has teamed up with Container Brewing, and it’ll be operating on its 1216 Franklin Street lot full-time.

The new Venetian-inspired wine bar has officially opened on the lobby level at the Fairmont Pacific Rim where it offers small plates and libations inspired by Northern Italy.

Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1049 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Located at 1112 Mainland Street in Yaletown (next to much-loved sister spot Minami) Aburi To-Go is a specialty grocery shop that offers customers an elevated and thoughtfully curated selection of Japanese-West Coast cuisine, both ready-to-eat and ready-to-make options are available.

Address: 1112 Mainland Street, Vancouver (next to Minami)

Nemesis GNW is the centrepiece of the 20,000-sq ft plaza located next to the entrance of Emily Carr University of Art & Design’s (ECUAD) campus. The sparkle of the red metal shingles shimmering in the sun can’t be missed, whether you’re zipping in a car towards East Vancouver or heading the opposite direction on a bicycle — this structure is a straight-up show-stopper, and the same goes for its interior.

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

The inspiration behind this new eatery comes from the story of a Chinese-Italian couple living in Vancouver who are proud to share their respective cultures and the cuisine they were raised on. This elevated menu is teasing “culinary innovations” and a “playfully provocative approach” which has our ears perked and mouths salivating already.

Address: 1115 Alberni Street (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

This brand new donut shop is located at 107-1655 Como Lake Avenue where it started dishing out its sugary eats on Wednesday morning. From Lemon Poppyseed Old Fashioned to little Cherry Pie Brioche to vegan and gluten-friendly options, Doughnut Love seems to have a treat for everyone’s taste.

Address: 107-1655 Como Lake Avenue, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-492-2456

One of Vancouver’s top spots for tacos and beyond, Sal y Limon, has officially opened its new Vancouver location. The much-loved brand, which already operates three locations in and around Vancouver, now has an outpost at 1752 Commercial Drive, the space of a former Starbucks cafe.

Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

This concept is brought to us by the talented folks at the La Taqueria/La Mezcaleria group, so you can imagine the cocktails are killer and the Mexican food is as authentic as it gets. Chupito emphasizes seafood on its small but mighty menu. Shareable dishes like Tuna Tartare and Tostada De Camarón are the name of the game here.

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Earlier this year, popular purveyor MrBeast Burger finally arrived in select Canadian cities, and it looks like Vancouver is the next lucky location to get these handhelds. The burger concept is brought to us by MrBeast, a YouTube star with 62.7 million subscribers (to date).

The freshest Insta-worthy pop-up from south of the border is here, as San Francisco-founded Man vs Fries has arrived in Vancouver. This fast-food concept currently operates in pop-up format across the US, and it’s aiming to open a whopping 75 new locations across the States and Canada.

When one Saku closes, another one opens. At least, that’s the case on Vancouver’s Robson Street. The popular Japanese tonkatsu spot has officially closed its 1773 Robson Street outpost and quietly opened its 1588 Robson Street spot (just two blocks from the original restaurant). This new, much larger address was formerly occupied by Louisiana-style seafood spot The Holy Crab, which closed last spring.

Address: 1588 Robson Street, Vancouver

