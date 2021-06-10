Dished Vancouver gave you your first sneak peek back in March, and now, Miantiao is almost ready to welcome guests through its doors for the first time.

The new Italian-Chinese restaurant, which translates to noodle in Mandarin, is the latest from the Kitchen Table Group and its Culinary Director Chef Alex Tung.

Miantiao lives inside the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver’s upscale third-floor restaurant space, which was previously MARKET by Jean-Georges.

This concept will offer patrons a combination of the two cuisines. The restaurant describes itself as “Italian cuisine elevated with Chinese sensibilities, and Chinese gastronomy uplifted by the elegant simplicity of Italian cuisine.”

The inspiration behind this new eatery comes from the story of a Chinese-Italian couple living in Vancouver who are proud to share their respective cultures and the cuisine they were raised on.

This elevated menu is teasing “culinary innovations” and a “playfully provocative approach” which has our ears perked and mouths salivating already.

Menu highlights include everything from Burrata (Burrata Pugliese, XO sauce, scallion pancakes, deRobertis olive oil) to a four-course Aged Whole Duck experience that serves four to six guests.

“This restaurant is about substance, honesty and an undeniable product,” says Tung. “The food offerings and menu will hold its own with any fine dining establishment in the country, but will feel approachable to all.”

Expect tons of fresh seafood alongside an incredible cocktail and wine program from the minds of Gianluigi Bosco and Wine Director David Steele, respectively.

The eatery will boast two dining rooms – the Friulian-inspired Frasca Room and the Jia Dining Room.

Miantiao will offer diners a bar, lounge, and several private dining rooms for special events.

You can find Miantiao open Thursday, June 17 at 7 pm, after which it will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

Make your reservations now and be sure to check out this new must-try culinary destination in Vancouver.

Miantiao

Address: 1115 Alberni Street (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

Instagram

All rendering photos Miantiao