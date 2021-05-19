A restaurant in Metro Vancouver has launched a new dine-in experience for patrons to try out, and all while remaining in the comfort of their own cars.

Yuu Japanese Tapas, located at 3779 Sexsmith Road #1118 in Richmond, now offers Car Hop Dining.

The new offer is an homage to the retro old-school White Spot car hop dining, where folks were served in their vehicles.

Patrons who roll up to the restaurant at the Continental Shopping Centre need to follow these directions to get in on the experience:

1) Park near the front of the restaurant

2) Turn on your hazard lights

3) Call in 604-214-7722 to place your order

4) Yuu staff will bring an attachable tray (suitable for many types of vehicles) with cutlery, napkins, and wet wipes to your car

When you’re finished, simply put on your hazards again and the tray will be collected.

Check out this video of how it’s done, and be sure to check it out for yourself if you’re keen.

Address: Continental Shopping Centre – 3779 Sexsmith Road #1118, Richmond

Phone: 604-214-7722

Instagram