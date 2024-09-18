The most anticipated fall restaurant openings in Vancouver

Goodbye, summer; hello, fall!

We are so ready to welcome the new season here in Vancouver. We’re also pumped to dine at some new restaurants slated to open this autumn.

Here are some fall restaurant openings in and around Vancouver that we are looking forward to.

When you think of top-notch cocktails in Vancouver, apothecary-themed Chinatown drink destination The Keefer Bar immediately comes to mind. The team behind that award-winning establishment has something new in the works that’s set to launch this fall: June.

June, or June on Cambie as it’s sometimes called, will be a new brasserie-inspired concept located at 3305 Cambie Street.

“It’s been 14 years since we opened The Keefer Bar, and June allows us to continue

our commitment to great hospitality on this iconic corner location in the heart of

Cambie Village,” says Cam Watt, who is a co-proprietor of the Keefer Bar and June along with Keenan Hood.

Address: 3305 Cambie Street

Vancouver’s Main Street is getting yet another tasty addition to its food scene later this year: Elem.

This concept is brought to us by Chef Vish Mayekar, formerly La Tana, Pepino’s, and Elio Volpe, and Hassib Sarwari and Winnie Sun of the celebrated modern Afghan restaurant Zarak.

Elem will occupy the space at 2110 Main Street, which used to be a Sofa Express and happens to be located directly beside Zarak.

Described as Chef Mayekar’s “brainchild,” Elem promises to be a destination inspired by the four elements.

Address: 2110 Main Street, Vancouver

Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

The brand already has over 4,000 locations around the world, and despite its popularity, it still feels like a classic cozy neighbourhood cafe.

This brand has been taking Canada by storm. It opened its first location in Toronto last year, and further spots have opened up in Ontario, Edmonton, and Calgary.

The first Vancouver location for the company will be opening at 1150 Alberni Street, not far from the highly anticipated Michelin-recognized restaurant Din Tai Fung’s first spot in the city.

Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Hungry Vancouverites will soon have another reason to hop on the SeaBus and head over to Lower Lonsdale, as the neighbourhood’s newest brunch café, Loam Bistro, is opening soon.

Dished popped into the new 230 Esplanade West eatery to check it out before launch. The business’s exterior is delightfully dominated by Loam’s colourful branding, which was the vision of life and business partners/owners Honoka Saito and Chef Rahul Negi.

Loam Bistro officially opens its doors on Thursday, October 3. The first 20 groups who show up to dine on the grand opening day can enjoy two-for-one entrees.

Address: 230 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

Richmond will welcome a new upscale-casual dining destination this fall: House of Dawn. The new restaurant, located at 130-8171 Ackroyd Road, aims to playfully blend Asian flavours with international influences.

This concept was founded by Chef Danny Deng and his business partner Ivan Li (Innercore Holdings).

House of Dawn will offer seats for 200 people. It will boast five different dining areas and a cocktail lounge area.

“We are incredibly excited to bring House of Dawn to Richmond,” said Deng.

Address: 130-8171 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

The Canadian microbrewery will open a taphouse and restaurant in Central Lonsdale at Lonsdale Square.

Set to open in early Fall 2024, the new dining destination will offer seats for 280 people in total. Around 140 of those will be inside, and the other 140 will be outside on a sprawling 1,900 sq ft patio.

Address: 126 E 21st Street, North Vancouver

The viral automat dumpling franchise made famous on social media, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, is officially coming to downtown Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings all day via a contactless ordering system.

This means customers can get food from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled food lockers anytime they want – it’s like a vending machine, but for dumplings.

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

