Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will open its first Vancouver location downtown

The viral automat dumpling franchise taking social media by storm, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, is officially coming to downtown Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings all day via a contactless ordering system.

This means customers can get food from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled food lockers anytime they want – it’s like a vending machine, but for dumplings.

Think of flavours like Mac & Cheese, Pepperoni Pizza, and Korean Rib-Eye dumplings.

In 2023, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop shared big plans for franchises across Canada, including in Calgary and BC.

The brand has been expanding in Calgary, where it will soon have two outposts open and operating in the city. One has already launched.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s BC Expansion Plans

Last fall, we learned a Brooklyn Dumpling Shop would be launching in a new mall being constructed called Gilmore Place in Burnaby at 4190 Lougheed Highway.

Other locations in BC were “aggressively being shopped,” Dished was told at the time.

Now, we’ve learned of a couple more spots in the works, and one is located in downtown Vancouver.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will launch at 488 Robson Street, the former location of Food Republic, a short-lived digital food hall concept.

In addition to those two spots, the brand has confirmed a second Burnaby eatery is coming to Station Square.

The Burnaby locations will aim to open in the fall; the Vancouver one is projected to launch in late summer.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — Vancouver

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

