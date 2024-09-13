It’s been several years since we updated you on the progress of Tasty Indian Bistro’s Abbotsford location.

After some delays, the project is nearing completion, and the public opening is coming soon. We got a sneak peek inside ahead of the 250-seat restaurant’s launch.

Situated at 33338 South Fraser Way, the Abbotsford outpost for the brand sprawls over 6,000 sq ft inside and boasts an additional 1,000 sq ft of space on its all-season patio.

The Tasty brand was founded by Avtar Saini and his family in 1999. The concept has been operating for over 25 years, and it currently operates two locations in Delta and Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood.

The team tells us “Abbotsford is an evolution of what Tasty has become,” sharing that the new restaurant’s design is the direction the brand is headed for the next chapter of expansion.

“This will really set the tone for the spaces we design for our guests to experience first-class dining,” the team shares.

Tasty Abbotsford will serve up all the classics you might know and love from Tasty Delta + Test Kitchen along with a “mysterious, modernist and exquisite cocktail menu.”

Tasty Abbotsford does not have an official opening date just yet. Be sure to keep an eye on their socials for updates.

Down the road, Tasty plans on expanding with locations in the Langley/Cloverdale area as well as into the US, as it’s planning a Bellevue restaurant.

Address: 33338 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok