You might know Burgerland Smash Up for its make-your-own burger kits, but now, this concept is hitting the road with a brand new food truck pop-up.

The Vancouver-based concept will be hitting up popular destinations all summer long, including beaches and breweries in and around town.

The truck’s menu will offer Burgerland’s Classic American Cheese, Oklahoma Fried Onion & Cheese, and California Up-N-Down handhelds.

In addition to those burgers, there will also be sides like the Killer Slaw and the Smashed Tato Salad up for order.

Some upcoming dates include The Keefer Yard every Thursday (4 to 11 pm), Strange Fellows Brewing on Friday, July 30 (11:30 am to 4:30 pm), and Locarno Beach on Saturday, July 31 (10:30 am to 8:30 pm).

Be sure to check out all the future pop-ups and plan your feast.