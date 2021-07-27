FoodEventsSummerFood EventsFood News

Richmond Night Market 2021: Must-try eats to devour

Jul 27 2021, 10:27 am
Richmond Night Market 2021: Must-try eats to devour
Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Richmond Night Market’s 2021 season officially kicked off on Friday, and that means it’s time to get our eating pants on.

We already pointed out all the new eats to check out at the highly anticipated event this year, but we’ve also done some digging and need to feature some drool-worthy bites that people are loving this year, in general.

These savoury selections and sweet treats are all at the top of our to-eat list this year. How many are you going to try?

Popcorn Chicken from G8

Spam Fries from Aloha Boys

 

A post shared by Bhea Mendoza (@bheanmndza)

Garlic Shrimp Pineapple Bowl

 

A post shared by Taste Of Vancouver (@vanappetit)

Oreo Waffle from Crunching Croffle

 

A post shared by @crunchingcroffle

Richmond Night Market 2021

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory
Holidays from 7 pm to midnight; Friday, July 23 to Monday, September 6, 2021
Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

