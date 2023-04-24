Closed and closing soon: 10 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Grade A Restaurant opened up at its 1175 Granville Street location back in 1984, but last month the restaurant announced its permanent closure via a note attached to its door.

“We opened the doors of Grade A Restaurant in 1984 so it is with great sadness that we announce our closure on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday),” the note reads.

The Festal Paleo Cafe announced that it has permanently closed its downtown Vancouver location at 433 Granville Street.

“With a heavy heart, we are permanently closing Festal Paleo Cafe at our Granville location,” the restaurant shared on its Instagram.

This 1876 Powell Street spot only just opened its doors late last May, offering plant-based snack plates, natural wines, and cocktails.

Pokérrito, one of Vancouver’s most popular spots for innovative poké dishes, has officially closed one of its locations.

The 1668 Robson Street address is now closed for business, according to a sign pasted to the restaurant’s door.

Michi Craft Kitchen, the local concept known for its stuffed chicken wings, has quietly closed its downtown Vancouver location.

According to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door, the restaurant has been permanently closed due to “a shortage of supplies.”

The family-owned oyster house, known for southern cuisine and good times, posted a statement sharing the initial closing info in March.

The restaurant cited challenging decisions in the form of limiting lease options as the reason for this move. Chewies said it had been notified it had 60 days to vacate its #110-1055 West Hastings Street address.

There’s been a lot of closures in Vancouver over the last few months, and whether they’re due to rising rent or retirement, the news always stings a little.

One Main Street sushi restaurant has recently called it quits due to the latter reason, after serving as a go-to spot for locals over the past 12 years.

Closing Soon

Sad news for one Coquitlam cafe, as Awesome Place Coffee & Dessert has announced it will be closing by the end of the month.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Awesome Place shared that it would be closing at its current location as of April 27.

In mid-March, Dished shared the unfortunate news that Kent’s Kitchen, a beloved Vancouver spot for affordable Chinese food, would be closing its doors in April.

During a brief phone call with the restaurant, Dished was able to confirm that the 232 Keefer Street eatery would officially be closing on Sunday, April 30.

Nada, the city’s first package-free grocery store, will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

The 675 East Broadway business first opened back in 2018. Nada launched with tons of buzz after a crowdfunding campaign helped successfully bring the project to life.

With files from Daryn Wright