Wild Thing Snack Bar set to open its doors this weekend

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 24 2022, 10:56 pm
@wildthingsnackbar/Instagram
We’ve been waiting a while for this one, and it seems the time has finally come.

Wild Thing Snack Bar, a new spot serving up plant-focused menu items and natural wine, has announced it will be opening this coming weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wild Thing (@wildthingsnackbar)

Located at 1876 Powell Street in East Vancouver, Wild Thing has been in the works for a while, but it looks like the team is finally ready to welcome folks into the space starting this Friday, May 27.

The restaurant and bar hasn’t shared a menu quite yet, but by the looks of things, we can expect some fresh options along the lines of nettle and sunchoke stuffed ravioli, a salad with beets done three ways (pickled, fermented, and roasted), and a wild green “celebration” salad with kiwi vinaigrette.

Wild Thing will also be offering espresso drinks with beans from East Van Roasters, making it a must-check-out spot for both coffee and wine – a combo we are very excited about.

It will be open starting this Friday, May 27 at 5 pm, through the weekend, and is now taking reservations.

Wild Thing Snack Bar

Address: 876 Powell Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
