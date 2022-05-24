We’ve been waiting a while for this one, and it seems the time has finally come.

Wild Thing Snack Bar, a new spot serving up plant-focused menu items and natural wine, has announced it will be opening this coming weekend.

Located at 1876 Powell Street in East Vancouver, Wild Thing has been in the works for a while, but it looks like the team is finally ready to welcome folks into the space starting this Friday, May 27.

The restaurant and bar hasn’t shared a menu quite yet, but by the looks of things, we can expect some fresh options along the lines of nettle and sunchoke stuffed ravioli, a salad with beets done three ways (pickled, fermented, and roasted), and a wild green “celebration” salad with kiwi vinaigrette.

Wild Thing will also be offering espresso drinks with beans from East Van Roasters, making it a must-check-out spot for both coffee and wine – a combo we are very excited about.

It will be open starting this Friday, May 27 at 5 pm, through the weekend, and is now taking reservations.

Wild Thing Snack Bar

Address: 876 Powell Street, Vancouver

Instagram