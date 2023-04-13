Another Vancouver restaurant has joined the growing list of closures this month.

Michi Craft Kitchen, the local concept known for its stuffed chicken wings, has quietly closed its downtown Vancouver location.

According to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door, the restaurant has been permanently closed due to “a shortage of supplies.”

The 1680 Robson Street restaurant was a destination for Asian fusion dishes, Hong Kong-style milk tea with a bear-shaped tea cube, and its signature stuffed wings filled with things like cheesy corn and spicy fried rice.

Michi Craft Kitchen also operates a location at #180-3665 Kingsway, which will remain open.