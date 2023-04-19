Sad news for one Coquitlam cafe this week, as Awesome Place Coffee & Dessert has announced it will be closing by the end of the month.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Awesome Place shared that it would be closing at its current location as of April 27.

The 1153 High Street address has been a local go-to for housemade cheesecakes, macarons, pastries, and coffee beverages for several years. It was especially popular for its tarts, which came in flavours like matcha, raspberry, and mont blanc.

The cafe did not share a reason for its closure but did note that it plans to reopen at a new location and will share updates with its followers with news of a new address.

You still have a little over a week to pay this spot a visit before it closes!