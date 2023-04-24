Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has just announced its international honourees for its 17th annual Spirited Awards for 2023, and Vancouver’s bars and restaurants are shining bright.

The internationally recognized awards, which were established in 2007, aim to honour “every facet of the drinks industry on a global scale,” according to its website.

Categories include Best International Bar Team, Best International Cocktail Bar, Best International Hotel Bar, Best International Restaurant Bar, and Best New International Cocktail Bar, demarcated by global regions.

Vancouver’s The Keefer Bar was recognized in numerous categories, as was The Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Lobby Lounge & Raw Bar and Published on Main.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Pleasant (@mountpleasantvintage)

In the category of best new bars, Vancouver’s Bagheera, Friendlies Bar, Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, and The Stock Room were recognized among the country’s best, proving that this city continues to build on its reputation as a destination for eating and drinking.

The complete list of honourees for 2023 is as follows:

Best International Bar Team – Canada

Atwater Cocktail Club — Montreal, Québec, Canada

BarChef — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Civil Liberties — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Clive’s Classic Lounge at the Chateau Victoria Hotel — Victoria, BC, Canada

Dear Friend Bar — Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada

Laowai — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Lobby Lounge and RawBar at Fairmont Pacific Rim — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Published on Main — Vancouver, BC, Canada

The Cloakroom Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada

The Keefer Bar — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Best International Cocktail Bar – Canada

Atwater Cocktail Club — Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Bar Mordecai — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Bar Pompette — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Civil Liberties — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Cry Baby Gallery — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

El Pequeño Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada

Milky Way Cocktail Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada

Mother Cocktail Bar — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Cloakroom Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada

The Keefer Bar — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Best International Hotel Bar – Canada

1927 Lobby Lounge at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Bar Artéfact at Auberge Saint-Antoine Hotel — Québec City, Québec, Canada

Botanist at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Clive’s Classic Lounge at the Chateau Victoria Hotel — Victoria, BC, Canada

Clockwork Champagne & Cocktails at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Library Bar at the Fairmont Royal York — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Lobby Lounge and RawBar at Fairmont Pacific Rim — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Marcus Restaurant + Terrace at the Four Seasons Hotel — Montreal, Québec, Canada

Rundle Bar at the Fairmont Banff Springs — Banff, Alberta, Canada

The Courtney Room at the Magnolia Hotel — Victoria, BC, Canada

Best International Restaurant Bar – Canada

Aloette — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Bar Kismet — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Highwayman Restaurant & Bar — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Honō Izakaya — Quebec City, Québec, Canada

Kissa Tanto — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Le Majestique — Montreal, Québec, Canada

Le Swan French Diner — Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Published on Main — Vancouver, BC, Canada

The Ostrich Club — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Wind Cries Mary — Victoria, BC, Canada

Best New International Cocktail Bar – Canada