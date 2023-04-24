Vancouver bars and restaurants recognized among world's best
Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has just announced its international honourees for its 17th annual Spirited Awards for 2023, and Vancouver’s bars and restaurants are shining bright.
The internationally recognized awards, which were established in 2007, aim to honour “every facet of the drinks industry on a global scale,” according to its website.
Categories include Best International Bar Team, Best International Cocktail Bar, Best International Hotel Bar, Best International Restaurant Bar, and Best New International Cocktail Bar, demarcated by global regions.
Vancouver’s The Keefer Bar was recognized in numerous categories, as was The Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Lobby Lounge & Raw Bar and Published on Main.
In the category of best new bars, Vancouver’s Bagheera, Friendlies Bar, Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, and The Stock Room were recognized among the country’s best, proving that this city continues to build on its reputation as a destination for eating and drinking.
The complete list of honourees for 2023 is as follows:
Best International Bar Team – Canada
- Atwater Cocktail Club — Montreal, Québec, Canada
- BarChef — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Civil Liberties — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Clive’s Classic Lounge at the Chateau Victoria Hotel — Victoria, BC, Canada
- Dear Friend Bar — Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Laowai — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Lobby Lounge and RawBar at Fairmont Pacific Rim — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Published on Main — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- The Cloakroom Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada
- The Keefer Bar — Vancouver, BC, Canada
Best International Cocktail Bar – Canada
- Atwater Cocktail Club — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- Bar Mordecai — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Bar Pompette — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Civil Liberties — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Cry Baby Gallery — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- El Pequeño Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada
- Milky Way Cocktail Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada
- Mother Cocktail Bar — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- The Cloakroom Bar — Montreal, Québec, Canada
- The Keefer Bar — Vancouver, BC, Canada
Best International Hotel Bar – Canada
- 1927 Lobby Lounge at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Bar Artéfact at Auberge Saint-Antoine Hotel — Québec City, Québec, Canada
- Botanist at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Clive’s Classic Lounge at the Chateau Victoria Hotel — Victoria, BC, Canada
- Clockwork Champagne & Cocktails at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Library Bar at the Fairmont Royal York — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Lobby Lounge and RawBar at Fairmont Pacific Rim — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Marcus Restaurant + Terrace at the Four Seasons Hotel — Montreal, Québec, Canada
- Rundle Bar at the Fairmont Banff Springs — Banff, Alberta, Canada
- The Courtney Room at the Magnolia Hotel — Victoria, BC, Canada
Best International Restaurant Bar – Canada
- Aloette — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Bar Kismet — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Highwayman Restaurant & Bar — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Honō Izakaya — Quebec City, Québec, Canada
- Kissa Tanto — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Le Majestique — Montreal, Québec, Canada
- Le Swan French Diner — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Published on Main — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- The Ostrich Club — Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
- Wind Cries Mary — Victoria, BC, Canada
Best New International Cocktail Bar – Canada
- Bagheera — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Bar Banane — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Friendlies Bar — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provision — Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Sidecar — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- Simpl Things — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Stolen Goods — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- The Stock Room — Vancouver, BC, Canada