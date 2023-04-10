Pokérrito, one of Vancouver’s most popular spots for innovative poké dishes, has officially closed one of its locations.

The 1668 Robson Street address is now closed for business, according to a sign pasted to the restaurant’s door.

The note explains that this downtown spot closed its doors as of March 21, 2023.

While the note did not leave an explanation for the closure, it encourages its customers to visit its two other remaining downtown locations at 558 Dunsmuir Street and 991 Hornby Street.

“We want to sincerely apologize and thank you for your understanding,” the note says.

Pokérrito, which serves its own spin on the Hawaiian poké bowl as well as burrito versions of the dish, also operates a location on West 8th Avenue.

Additionally, a new location is in the works, slated to open up at Renfrew Village (2603 Renfrew Street), according to its website.

The chain operates several locations throughout Metro Vancouver, including in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, and Langley.