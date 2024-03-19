Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this spring

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Spring is in full swing, and the new season is blooming with a bunch of fun and fantastic events in Vancouver.

From Jurassic Quest to Vancouver Canadians, Food Truck Wars and more, here are 45 events you need to check out around the city.

Things to do this spring

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. There will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover throughout the day-long event.

When: June 9, 2024

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break, and longtime visitors and new guests will discover plenty to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish Seed Bombs, a scavenger hunt, playing heritage games, and more.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: March 18 to March 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.

When: Various dates starting on March 18, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members. Purchase online

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 13th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 27.

This year’s event will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.

The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When: May 2 to 5, 2024 (Vancouver), May 10 to 12, 2024 (Abbotsford)

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Education leaders, academic heads, and policymakers from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring to help shape the future of global education.

Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is happening from June 2 to 4 at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, with registration now open for the event.

When: June 2 to 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel

Registration: Online

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators and their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, student, and senior tickets and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: One of pro wrestling’s biggest promotions, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is coming to Vancouver for a highly anticipated debut show this spring.

AEW is bringing its live TV show Collision to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 11. This is the first time that the company will venture into BC since its beginning in 2019.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 25.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

VCBF’s signature event, The Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

When: March 29 to April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Business and tech leaders from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring for a new conference that is ready to energize the industry.

INNOVATEwest is hosting its inaugural cross-sector conference and exposition on April 16 and 17 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event will feature keynote speakers, panels and showcases, and more.

When: April 16 and 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 am start with evening events scheduled

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024.

The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.

CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.

When: March 20 to 24, 2024

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Price: $19 – $21 for general admission | $14-$15 for students and seniors | $6 for kids | $38 to $53 for a family pass.

What: Dr. Jane Goodall is about to enter her ninth decade as a force for global conservation, and she will celebrate the milestone with a huge event in Vancouver.

“An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90″ is happening at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, April 12, 2024, as part of her global birthday tour.

The event is presented by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGI) and will be hosted by Juno Award and Canadian Screen Award winner Jann Arden.

When: April 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $36, purchase online

What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 20 to 25.

Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China. The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western instruments.

When: March 20 to 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Price: Various prices — Tickets available online

What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. Head to the Rio Theatre to enjoy a carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes, all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.

When: April 11 to 13, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

Hoppy Easter

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on March 30 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The ninth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the 1- to 3-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medals, bunny ears costume items, and more.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 12 to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Head to Chinatown this Easter weekend for fun activities with the whole family at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Garden. Guests will enjoy a magic show, arts and crafts, popcorn, and an Easter goody bag when they trade in the eggs they discover.

When: March 31, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street Vancouver,

Cost: $6-$8 plus fees, with family admission also available. Book online

What: Capilano Mall invites everyone to join in the fluffy festivities in the Grand Court on March 30. Build your own Lego Easter Egg while supplies last. Then take a selfie with the Easter Bunny in front of the Lego Easter creation for a chance to win a gift card.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 12 to 2 pm

Where: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six, though all ages are welcome.

When: March 29 to 31, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $6 for children two years old and above, $9 for adults 18+

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: New season starts on April 9, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: The Canucks wrap up the NHL regular season at Rogers Arena this spring, with home games including Montreal Canadians on March 21, Las Vegas Golden Knights on April 8, and Calgary Flames on April 16.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants bring WHL action to Langley Events Centre this spring, including a Friday, March 22 matchup against the Kelowna Rockets.

When: March 22, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this April, with home games including visitors Manitoba Moose on April 2 and 3, Coachella Valley Firebirds on April 6 and 7, and Calgary Wranglers on April 19 and 20.

When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on April 7)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this spring with matches against Halifax Thunderbirds on April 5 and New York Riptide on April 13,

When: April 5 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this spring with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Portland Timbers on March 30, LA Galaxy on April 13, Inter Miami CF on May 25, and Colorado Rapids on June 1.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions kick off the new CFL season at BC Place this spring. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Edmonton Elks for a pre-season game on May 31, then take on the Calgary Stampeders on June 15.

When: May 31 and June 15, 2024

Time: 7 pm (May 31), 4 pm (June 15)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this spring! They take on the Montreal Alliance on May 23, Calgary Surge on June 1, Saskatchewan Rattlers on June 15, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC begin their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this spring. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include Valour FC on April 14, Atlético Ottawa on May 12, and Cavalry FC on June 16.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Easter fun isn’t just for the kids! That’s why we’re pumped that Maan Farms in Abbotsford is bringing back one of our favourite events this month.

The Fraser Valley destination is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s and 2000s-themed boozy adults-only Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30. If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable animals, and drinks with your friends, then Bunnies & Booze is the event for you!

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 5:30 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: $79, purchase online

What: Spring is the beginning of Vancouver’s many food and drink festivals, with BC Distilled being one of the largest happenings of the season.

The province’s premier artisan distillery festival takes place from April 10 to 14, with the main event happening on Saturday, April 13 at its new home of the Italian Cultural Centre. Celebrating its ninth annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, plus exciting events for fans of artisan spirits to discover.

Where: April 10 to 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Science of Cocktails is back for its seventh year on Thursday, April 11. Science World’s biggest and most popular fundraiser brings together the city’s most talented bartenders and chefs to showcase the chemistry, biology, and physics behind preparing modern cocktails and cuisine. And it’s all to raise funds for an important cause.

When: April 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 7 pm for VIPs, 7:40 pm for General Admission

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Price: $185 regular, $289 VIP; buy online

What: Canada’s biggest plant-based event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weekend full of fun activities. Discover plant-based living, sustainability, and tasty food for all.

There will be hundreds of exhibitors on display, a huge lineup of speakers, including Dr. Michael Greger, and a live Vegan Fashion Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Planted Expo is open to all ages, seasoned vegans, and the plant-curious.

When: June 1 and 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with one and two-day tickets available. Children under 12 are free. Purchase online

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: April 19, May 18, August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (April), 12 to 6 pm (May, August and October)

Where: The Shipyards in North Vancouver (April), Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August) and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium.

Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace for you to shop from some local stores.

When: June 23, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)

What: Vancouver has a pretty incredible food truck scene, so naturally, you want to know which one is the best of the best. Hence, the food truck wars.

On April 19, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be coming to Langley for its third annual Food Truck Wars 2024, pitting truck against truck for awards in multiple categories. You’ll have the chance to eat some delicious meals and vote for your favourite trucks.

When: Friday, April 19th: 3 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, April 20: 11 am – 9 pm

Sunday, April 21: 11 am – 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley — 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Cost: Entry by donation

Enjoy the arts

What: Insomnia Festival returns to the TRADEX in Abbotsford on Friday, March 29, and the lineup includes some of the world’s biggest DJs and EDM stars.

This year’s headliner is French DJ and music producer Guetta. The Grammy winner is a four-time recipient of the number-one spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, so you just might have the best night of your life!

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Noah Kahan first rose to fame in 2017 when his first single, “Young Blood,” drew the attention of indie-folk lovers across North America. Since then, the “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk” singer has experienced critical acclaim, global touring, and numerous collaborations with big names like Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels, highly regarded producer Joel Little, and platinum-selling artist Post Malone.

When: March 26, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Country music fans, it’s time to bust out those white T-shirts and the BBQ sauce — Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver.

Tim McGraw’s musical resume speaks for itself, with 10 number ones on the Top Country Albums charts, three Grammys, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

When: March 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Good morning, Vancouver! Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award musical Hairspray to town.

Cheer on Tracy Turnblad as she attempts to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show in 1960s Baltimore. Hairspray is beloved by fans for memorable tunes such as “Welcome to the ’60s” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

When: April 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big B*tch comedy tour to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month.

The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner for Favorite Comedy Act and the 2019 Comedy Person of the Year Award winner at Just For Laughs is making several stops across the country on her latest tour.

When: March 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The inaugural Coast City Country Festival is coming to Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing a huge lineup of music superstars to town.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Canadian rock icons Nickelback, and award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts announced for the city-wide event happening from April 19 to 20.

The new festival will serve up exciting experiences to music fans at BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other stages around Vancouver.

When: April 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other venues

Tickets: Starting at $99 all-in. Tickets available online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

Granville Island Public Market is open year-round and boasts stalls of fresh, colourful produce, homemade products, and tasty eats from the ocean, oven, and field. Grab items to go or order some grub from one of the many established food vendors at this indoor market to enjoy by the water. Make sure to also visit the Net Loft for additional shops and vendors.

When: Open Daily year-round

Time: 9 am to 6 pm (Market), 10 am to 7 pm (Net Loft). Holiday hours may vary

Where: 1661 and 1650 Duranleau Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

The Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans Market will be operating on select Sundays in the parking lot of the Steveston Community Centre. The events will feature a mix of stalls, including food vendors, artists, and craftspeople.

When: May 5 and 19; June 2 and 16; July 7 and 21; August 4 and 18; September 1 and 15, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Steveston Community Centre parking lot – 4111 Moncton Street, Richmond

What: New West Farmers’ Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday from March 28 until November 7, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: This popular seasonal Farmers’ Market takes place in Ambleside Park, at the foot of 13th Street, from May through October. Pick up fresh local food and goods from crafters and food artisans at this West Vancouver gathering spot.

When: Every Sunday from May 5 until October 27, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1000 Argyle Avenue (the end of 13th Street), West Vancouver

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday from April 6 until December 7, 2024

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley