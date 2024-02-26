Innovative new Vancouver expo will take business and tech leaders to next level

Business and tech leaders from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring for a new conference that is ready to energize the industry.

INNOVATEwest is hosting its inaugural cross-sector conference and exposition on April 16 and 17 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event will feature keynote speakers, panels and showcases, and more.

According to the expo’s organizers, leaders and founders will collaborate on driving meaningful and transformative business results during the two-day event.

“The Pacific Northwest region has long awaited a pivotal gathering to catalyze its tech and innovation ecosystem,” INNOVATEwest said in a release. “This event fulfills this need as a community-driven conference and exposition, born on the Canadian West Coast, serving as a dynamic platform for fostering connections among leaders in tech and innovation.

“While our roots are proudly Canadian, our vision and impact transcend borders, fostering unity across provinces, territories, and states.”

Passes to INNOVATEwest are available online, with attendees able to choose the conference experience that best works for them. Early bird pricing ends on March 14.

The conference features six specialized content summits covering industry hot topics ranging from AI to the digital business economy.

Speakers announced for the inaugural INNOVATEwest include Dan Burgar, CEO of Frontier Collective; Melody Biringer, founder of Women in Tech Regatta; Michael Katchen, co-founder and CEO of Wealthsimple; and Nerissa Allen, president and CEO of the Black Business Association of BC.

The “business-first” expo will also include a Women in Tech Lunch Mingler, a “Grizzly Pursuit” Pitch, an AI Hackathon, an Exposition Floor, and a welcome reception and Tech Bash party.

“Through an immersive conference and exposition experience, INNOVATEwest facilitates engagement, communication, and networking opportunities,” added organizers.

“By fostering meaningful business connections, sharing valuable insights, and encouraging discovery, the event evolves into a thriving ecosystem where tangible business outcomes are realized.”

When: April 16 and 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 am start with evening events scheduled

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online