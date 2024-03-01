Bunnies & Booze: An epic adults-only Easter egg hunt returns this month

Easter fun isn’t just for the kids! That’s why we’re pumped that Maan Farms in Abbotsford is bringing back one of our favourite events this month.

The Fraser Valley destination is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s and 2000s-themed boozy adults-only Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30.

If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable animals, and drinks with your friends, then Bunnies & Booze is the event for you!

The egg-citing 19+ event begins with a Hoppy Hour where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

Dining options include handmade veggie samosa and pakoras; a Naan Taco with Butter Chicken, Shahi Paneer or Chickpea Curry; chicken strips and fries, and poutine made with Butter Chicken or Chickpea Curry.

Maan Farms will also host a variety of fun Easter-themed games before the main event begins at dusk. Bring your flashlights and baskets to go hunting for eggs to win prizes.

Keep an eye out for the Golden Egg because whoever finds it will win the Grand Prize.

And if you want to collect eggs with your little ones, Maan Farms is also doing Baby Animal Easter Days (BAE Days) from March 29 to 31. Not only will you get to feast on the farm’s best eats and Easter treats, but you can also get some face-to-face time with baby farm animals.

Just make sure to save room for the returning egg-cellent Easter ice cream this year!

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 5:30 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: $79, purchase online