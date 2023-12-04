Nickelback and Luke Bryan coming to Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The inaugural Coast City Country Festival is coming to Vancouver this spring, and it’s bringing a huge lineup of music superstars to town.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Canadian rock icons Nickelback, and award-winning country superstar Dierks Bentley are just a few of the acts announced for the city-wide event happening from April 19 to 20.

The new festival will serve up exciting experiences to music fans at BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other stages around Vancouver. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10 am.

“As a huge music fan, I am stoked that Vancouver will be hosting the Coast City Country Festival,” stated Mayor Ken Sim in a release. “This is an insane line-up of talent, and I am thrilled to be welcoming them to our city.”

Coast City Country Festival’s main event will see two stages take over BC Place Stadium on April 19 and 20. Upwards of 75,000 fans are expected to take in performances by Bryan, Nickelback, and Bentley.

Other acts announced for the massive show so far include Bailey Zimmerman, Brett Young, Walker Hayes, Elle King, and Nate Smith.

Over at the Commodore Ballroom, music fans can keep the fun going with Coast City Country Late Nights. A special kickoff party is planned for April 18, starring Kameron Marlowe, Meghan Patrick and Teigen Gayse. Late-night events are also happening on April 19 and 20 with The War and Treaty, Travis Denning, Owen Riegling and a special guest to be announced.

Coast City Country will include street parties, an in-stadium craft beer and whiskey fest, an outdoor BBQ smokehouse and roadhouses, and more. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sold to the festival will go to a number of charities that support BC wildfire relief.

When: April 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place, Commodore Ballroom, and other venues

Tickets: Starting at $99 all-in. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 am.