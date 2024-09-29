20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 30 to October 6
Welcome to October, everyone! Who’s ready to have some fun?
Here are 20 great things to do around Vancouver from September 30 to October 6. Harvest Haus, Pumpkins After Dark, and more!
Harvest Haus
What: Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.
The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.
When: October 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 6 to 11:30 pm
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online
Black Lagoon
What: Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar, is returning to Vancouver at The Butcher and Bullock. Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-sized coffins.
The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. This year’s event features a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks. Each year the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.
When: October 1 to 31, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver
William Basinski: Arcadia Archive
What: Experimental composer William Basinski teams up with filmmaker James Elaine for the Canadian premiere of an immersive live show. Arcadia Archive is part of VIFF 2024, and is described as a “prayer for peace, channeled via 1970s Uher tape machines and digital feedback and archival piano recordings.”
When: October 2, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $40, purchase online
Forbidden Vancouver’s Lost Souls of Gastown Tour
What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 13th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.
Hear gruesome stories of the Great Fire, learn about the notorious ladies of the Gold Rush, discover a murder mystery that remains unsolved to this day, and more on this eerie tour.
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and Halloween week
Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe
Cost: From $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors. Purchase online
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 3 to 31.
Guests can expect to see over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins resembling classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.
When: October 3 to 31, 2024
Time: Various time slots
Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
We Were Children – Film Screening
What: Trout Lake Community Centre is hosting a free public screening of We Were Children in honour of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The long-lasting impact of the Canadian government’s residential school system is shown through the eyes of two children forced to face immense hardships.
Organizers warn that the film contains disturbing content and is recommended for viewers ages 16 and older. Parental discretion and/or watching We Were Children with a group is strongly advised.
When: September 30, 2024
Time: 10:30 am to noon, 3 to 4:30 pm
Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – Outdoors Gravel Field — 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Go for a fall cry
What: Fall has officially arrived, and let’s face it, there’s lots to be sad about, so we thought we’d give you some options on the best places to cry in Vancouver.
The new season represents many things: falling leaves, less light, more darkness, and cold and rainy weather for us in BC. So, what better time to let it out and have a nice emotional purge? Fortunately, there are plenty of places to do just that in Vancouver.
Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers
What: The Canucks begin the NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall with home games including the Edmonton Oilers visiting on October 4.
When: October 4, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm
What: Forget about walking through the crunchy leaves this fall. It’s time to tiptoe through the cranberry bog!
Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season this weekend. The family-friendly Langley farm is even opening its bog to anyone brave enough to take the plunge.
When: Various Cranberry Plunge dates until October 12, 2024. Cranberry Harvest Farm Tour on October 4 and 5 and October 11 and 12, 2024
Time: Various time slots
Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
The Chef & the Daruma
What: The Chef & the Daruma is a feature-length documentary by director Mads K. Baekkevold and writer Natalie Murao about Chef Hidekazu Tojo, the pioneer of Japanese cuisine in the West and the inventor of the California roll.
According to the owner and executive chef of Tojo’s Restaurant in Vancouver, many viewers will find something in the film that resonates with their own experiences.
When: September 30, October 3, 5 and 6, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.
Vancouver Whitecaps
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this fall with exciting home games against the Seattle Sounders on October 2 and Minnesota United on October 5 at BC Place.
When: October 2 and 5, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Fright Nights at Playland 2024
What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!
The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 21st anniversary on select nights running through to Halloween night.
Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 20 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.
When: Select dates from October 4 until October 31, 2024
Time: 6 pm to 11 am on October 6, 13 and 20. Open until midnight on all other days. An early entry pass is also available.
Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $33, purchase online
Vancouver Improv Festival 2024
What: Improv comedians from across Canada and the world are coming to town for the 2024 Vancouver Improv Festival. There will be 17 shows and dozens of veteran performers to discover, including Bingewatch from San Francisco, Det Andre Teatre from Oslo, The Diversity Hires from Vancouver, the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America, and more.
When: October 1 to 6, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Oktoberfest at Parallel 49
What: Every day until October 6, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, and German-style beers and plenty of cocktails.
The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.
When: Now until October 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 1 am
Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
What: WMBP welcomes all ability levels, with four mountain zones, green trails, technical double blacks, and jump trails to discover. The 2024 season will see the return of the Phat Wednesday race series and the popular Crankworx Whistler festival in July.
New this year is the debut of the eight-person Fitzsimmons Chairlift with Doppelmayr Bike Clip, the first of its kind in North America. Riders can also check out two new trails in the Gatorade Skills Zone during their visit to the WMBP this year.
When: Season runs until October 2024
Time: Zones have various operating times
Where: Whistler Mountain Bike Park — 4282 Mountain Square, Whistler
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Noons Creek Hatchery
What: Noons Creek Hatchery in Port Moody invites the community to learn about Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, September 30. There will be speakers at 11 am, as well as an art booth led by PoMo Arts where guests can participate in a Feathers for Children art project.
When: September 30, 2024
Time: 11 am
Where: Noons Creek Hatchery — 336 Ioco Road, Port Moody
Cost: Free
WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition, Vancouver & Langley
What: Gather your pals and get ready to cheer on Canada at this world championship rugby tournament, where you’ll witness the national women’s team compete at the highest level.
The WXV 1 Women’s Global Competition features the six best teams in the world battling it out. Watch Canada, England, France, New Zealand, Ireland, and the US play at Willoughby Stadium from October 5 to 6, and BC Place from October 11 to 12.
When: October 5 and 6, October 11 and 12, 2024
Time: Various start times
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver; Willoughby Stadium — 7888 200 Street, Langley Township
Tickets: Starting at $30, available here
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Brewhalla takes over Watson Glen Park in Chillwack with an epic festival in October. Get ready to check out over 20 craft beer vendors serving up BC-made craft beer, cider, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and mixed drinks, zero-proof options and more
This year’s festival theme is Country Harvest Fair, and guests are encouraged to dress in their best fall colours, flannel, maxi-dresses, boots and overalls. You’ll also enjoy live music from Side One, Six Gun Romeo and DJ Simon Bridgefoot while grabbing grab a bite at one of the several food trucks on site.
You can even sign up to compete in classic fair games with a slight twist during the 19+ event.
When: October 5, 2024
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Watson Glen Park – 44975 Tyson Road, Chilliwack
Tickets: $45 tickets – include entry, a 4oz tasting glass, 3 drink tokens, access to 20+ craft beverage vendors, food trucks, live music, and competitions. 6 pack tickets available for $225 (6 for the price of 5) Purchase online
Go apple picking around Metro Vancouver
What: Picking your own fruit is an annual tradition in BC, and when it’s fall, plenty of plump apples are ready to be plucked straight from the tree.
There are only a couple of spots where you can pick apples near Vancouver, and these pick-your-own apple farms also offer homemade baked goods, petting zoos, corn mazes, and other attractions during harvest season – so the drive is well worth it.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various orchards across Metro Vancouver. See the list online
Hans Zimmer Live
What: The award-winning composer behind some of the world’s most iconic movie soundtracks is coming to Vancouver for a live performance this fall.
Hans Zimmer will visit Rogers Arena on October 6, where he’ll play an ensemble of music from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and Dune.
When: October 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Guest Chef Dinner: Hawksworth x McKinlay
What: Head over to Hawksworth for a special collaborative culinary experience with celebrated Canadian chef Ron McKinlay from Canoe restaurant in Toronto and chefs David Hawksworth, Sylvain Assie, and Marissa Gonzalez.
Standout dishes will include chef McKinlay’s Wild Mushroom Pithivier accompanied by sweetbreads, braised trotter, cauliflower, and chef Hawksworth’s West Coast mussels with halibut mousseline, farm spinach, and velouté.
When: October 2, 2024
Where: Hawksworth Restaurant — 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $198 per person
Take a trip to the pumpkin patch
What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are ripe for the picking.
Whether you’re looking to carve a scary jack-o’-lantern or bake a delicious pie, there are plenty of fantastic farms with pumpkins that are waiting for you.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various farms across Metro Vancouver. See the list online
BC Lions
What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this season with a game against the Calgary Stampeders on October 4.
When: October 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Chilliwack Corn Maze
What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening next week for another season.
Greendale Acre’s iconic maze, in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan, was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country.
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: Various times. Check opening hours online
Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available
Plus here’s an event happening in October that you need to get on your radar!
World Supercross Canadian GP
What: For the first time in 20 years, the FIM World Supercross Championship is coming to BC Place on October 26. Be there as the world’s fastest talent on two wheels battle it out in a wild night of racing. The experience will also feature jaw dropping freestyle stunts, live music, a fan zone and more.
It’s an event for the whole family and you don’t want to miss it. Tickets are on sale now.
When: October 26, 2024
Time: 1 pm (Fan Zone opens), 5 pm (GA Gates opens)
Where: BC Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $65, purchase online