Welcome to October, everyone! Who’s ready to have some fun? Here are 20 great things to do around Vancouver from September 30 to October 6. Harvest Haus, Pumpkins After Dark, and more!

What: Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.

When: October 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online

What: Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar, is returning to Vancouver at The Butcher and Bullock. Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-sized coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. This year’s event features a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks. Each year the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

What: Experimental composer William Basinski teams up with filmmaker James Elaine for the Canadian premiere of an immersive live show. Arcadia Archive is part of VIFF 2024, and is described as a “prayer for peace, channeled via 1970s Uher tape machines and digital feedback and archival piano recordings.”

When: October 2, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $40, purchase online

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 13th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.

Hear gruesome stories of the Great Fire, learn about the notorious ladies of the Gold Rush, discover a murder mystery that remains unsolved to this day, and more on this eerie tour.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and Halloween week

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe

Cost: From $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 3 to 31.

Guests can expect to see over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins resembling classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

When: October 3 to 31, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Trout Lake Community Centre is hosting a free public screening of We Were Children in honour of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The long-lasting impact of the Canadian government’s residential school system is shown through the eyes of two children forced to face immense hardships.

Organizers warn that the film contains disturbing content and is recommended for viewers ages 16 and older. Parental discretion and/or watching We Were Children with a group is strongly advised.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to noon, 3 to 4:30 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – Outdoors Gravel Field — 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online