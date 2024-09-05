"Life-changing" Invictus Games unveils schedule for Vancouver and Whistler this winter

The first-ever Winter Hybrid Invictus Games are coming to BC in 2025, and there’s plenty for fans to look forward to.

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, has released the schedule for all 11 sport competitions happening from February 8 to 16.

For the first time, winter-adaptive sports will be included in the Invictus Games, along with classic Invictus Games sports. The seventh instalment also aims to be the most accessible and innovative one yet.

“Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives,” said Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, in a statement. “For so many of these competitors getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life but at the Games, their lives are changed.”

For the uninitiated, the Invictus Games bring together wounded, injured, and ill service personnel to the arena to compete and inspire recovery and rehabilitation.

More than 500 competitors from up to 25 nations will compete in the Winter Hybrid Games.

Team Canada was officially introduced earlier this summer with a 56-person team made up of 22 serving members and 34 Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The 11 sport competitions to look out for include:

Wheelchair Curling

Wheelchair Basketball

Skeleton

Nordic Cross-Country

Biathlon

Alpine Skiing

Snowboarding

Wheelchair Rugby

Swimming

Sitting Volleyball

Indoor Rowing

Organizers also announced that, in an Invictus Games first, there will be minimal competition overlap with a dedicated full day for nine of the 11 sport competitions.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to these life-changing events,” added Scott Moore, CEO of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, in a statement. “Plan to be a part of this unforgettable celebration of the unconquered Invictus spirit by pre-registering for early access to tickets.”

The Games will kick off with an opening ceremony at BC Place on Saturday, February 8, and wrap up with a closing ceremony at Rogers Arena on Sunday, February 16.