Apple picking near Vancouver: Where to go this season

Apple picking around Vancouver is an activity that needs to be a part of your plans this upcoming season.

Picking your own fruit is an annual tradition in British Columbia, and with autumn fast approaching, there will soon be plenty of plump apples ready to be plucked straight from the tree.

Although there are a ton of day-trip-worthy farm destinations near Vancouver, there are only a few places where you can pick your own apples.

Thankfully, these pick-your-own (PYO) farms also offer homemade baked goods, petting zoos, corn mazes, and other attractions during harvest season — so the drive is well worth it.

Here’s where to go apple picking near Vancouver.

In Abbotsford, this orchard and country market offers PYO fruit. Find apple varieties including Honeycrisp, Alkmene, and Gala, plus more varieties for sale in the market too. Please don’t bring your own U-Pick containers here, as Taves provides bags.

Address: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-853-3108

This farm offers McIntosh, Fuji, Jonagold, Ambrosia, Bramley, and Boskoop apples as they ripen in September, as well as plums, pears, and pumpkins too. Check-in at the country store before you head to the field to pick up a map with the best picking rows of the day. This year, do not bring your own containers. Plastic bags will be provided for free at the entrance.

Address: 288 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-854-8710

