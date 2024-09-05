One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning this month for a fall edition.

The Japan Market Fall Festival 2024 will take place at the Robson Square Ice Rink on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15.

Head to the market experience for tons of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise. Tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Japan Market (@japanmarketvancouver)

The two-day market highlights over 70 Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, intending to support Japanese culture in Vancouver.

Guests can enjoy photo ops, live entertainment, culinary creations, and more at the Japan Market Fall Festival. Organizers also announced that the first 50 people to enter the market each morning will receive a $10 voucher to spend.

Festivities run from 10 am to 5 pm on both days, so invite your friends to join you in checking out the market.

You can also save the date for the popular Christmas Market happening December 7 and 8 at UBC Robson Square.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $4 for one adult and $7 for two adults (early bird); $5 for one adult and $9 for two adults (general admission). For sale online

With files from Daryn Wright