The best places to let your tears drop like the Vancouver leaves this fall

Fall has officially arrived, and let’s face it, there’s lots to be sad about, so we thought we’d give you some options on the best places to cry in Vancouver.

Fall represents many things: falling leaves, less light, more darkness, and cold and rainy weather for us in BC.

So, what better time to let it out and have a nice emotional purge?

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to do just that in Vancouver.

So many parts of Vancouver turn into colourful displays of nature in the fall. Green leaves turn brilliant shades of orange, yellow and red. (Learn more about why here).

Whether you’ve just been broken up with, experienced a loss in your life, or are just sad, crying is good for you — in moderation.

Queen Elizabeth Park is what the City calls Vancouver’s “horticultural jewel.”

QE is home to a diverse array of trees and plants and the Bloedel Conservatory.

The best part about this park is that there are plenty of quiet spots, away from prying eyes, that won’t see your crying ones.

Where: Cambie Street and West 33rd Avenue

When: At a time you’re feeling blue

Cambie and West 12th

This part of Vancouver is a major area for many things, including City Hall and climate strikes, and surprisingly, it is a great place to have a little cry.

There are many areas to sit on the city compound, and it would be a perfect place to cry, particularly if you have some grievances with the City of Vancouver.

The Daily Hive comments section

This one is a bit of a cheap addition to the list because it’s technically a good place any time of the year, not just fall. We mostly get great and informative engagement in our comments sections on various articles. But sometimes, people must let out a bit of cry in the comments as well.

The great thing about crying at a place like Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is that there’s so much beauty to take in that people will assume you’re crying because you’re moved by it.

Little do they know you’re actually crying about something that happened on Love Island.

Where: 578 Carrall Street

The Grouse Grind

Another beautiful location in the fall is the Grouse Grind. It’s also another place where you can disguise your tears. People won’t even second guess you if you’re having an emotional moment on the grind because, well, it’s not the most leisurely hike for some.

Where: 6400 Nancy Greene Way

Trout Lake

Trout Lake becomes a majestic display of colours in the autumn season. It’s another space where there are many spots to have a private moment to shed some tears.

It’s also minutes away from Commercial Drive on foot, so after you’ve had your moment, there are plenty of amazing restaurants or cafes to rehydrate at.

Where: 3300 Victoria Drive

UBC campus

UBC’s main campus is another spot that becomes incredibly colourful and gorgeous during the fall season. University is expensive, and university life can be challenging, so you’ll fit right in if you shed a few tears on campus.

They always say that laughter is the best medicine, so if you need to cry, maybe stroll over to English Bay and cry with the laughing men.

The sculpture, named A-maze-ing Laughter, is a lighthearted art installation that has even been used by the Vancouver Canucks to celebrate the recent playoff run. That didn’t end so well. All the more reason to cry in Vancouver.

Also, if you’re still grieving the Canucks playoff elimination, click here.

Where will you be crying this fall? Let us know in the comments.