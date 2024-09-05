"Breaks my heart": Paula Abdul cancels fall cross-Canada tour
Canadian fans of Paula Abdul will have to wait a little longer to see the pop music icon in concert.
The Grammy Award winner’s highly anticipated cross-Canada tour, which was set to kick off in BC this month, has been cancelled.
Abdul made the announcement on social media “with an incredibly heavy heart.”
View this post on Instagram
“After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a six to eight-week recovery time,” wrote Abdul. “Therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota.
“I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart.”
Abdul had an eventful summer, headlining a major tour with New Kids on the Block that spanned nearly 50 dates.
The “Opposites Attract” singer was scheduled to perform alongside fellow ’80s stars Taylor Dayne and Tiffany in her headlining tour across 21 cities.
Abdul reassured fans that refunds will be issued for all tickets. Despite the tour cancellation, the American Idol alum’s three-night concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this September appear to remain on the schedule.
“I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve,” she added.”
Here are all the concerts affected:
September 25 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre
September 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
September 28 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
September 29 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre
October 1 – Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Events Centre
October 2 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre
October 4 – Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton EXPO Centre Arena
October 5 – Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre
October 6 – Calgary, Alberta – Grey Eagle Event Centre
October 8 – Regina, Saskatchewan – Brandt Centre
October 9 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre
October 10 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
October 15 – Thunder Bay, Ontario – Community Auditorium
October 16 – Sault Ste Marie, Ontario – GFL Memorial Gardens
October 18 – Sudbury, Ontario – Sudbury Arena
October 19 – London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens
October 21 – Ottawa, Ontario – TD Place
October 22 – Kingston, Ontario – Slush Puppie Place
October 24 – Saint John, New Brunswick – TD Station
October 25 – Truro, Nova Scotia – Rath Eastlink Community Centre
October 26 – Sydney, Nova Scotia – Centre 200
With files from Ryan Hook