"Breaks my heart": Paula Abdul cancels fall cross-Canada tour

Canadian fans of Paula Abdul will have to wait a little longer to see the pop music icon in concert.

The Grammy Award winner’s highly anticipated cross-Canada tour, which was set to kick off in BC this month, has been cancelled.

Abdul made the announcement on social media “with an incredibly heavy heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula Abdul (@paulaabdul)

“After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a six to eight-week recovery time,” wrote Abdul. “Therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota.

“I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart.”

Abdul had an eventful summer, headlining a major tour with New Kids on the Block that spanned nearly 50 dates.

The “Opposites Attract” singer was scheduled to perform alongside fellow ’80s stars Taylor Dayne and Tiffany in her headlining tour across 21 cities.

Abdul reassured fans that refunds will be issued for all tickets. Despite the tour cancellation, the American Idol alum’s three-night concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this September appear to remain on the schedule.

“I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve,” she added.”

Here are all the concerts affected:

September 25 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre

September 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

September 28 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

September 29 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre

October 1 – Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Events Centre

October 2 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

October 4 – Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton EXPO Centre Arena

October 5 – Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre

October 6 – Calgary, Alberta – Grey Eagle Event Centre

October 8 – Regina, Saskatchewan – Brandt Centre

October 9 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre

October 10 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

October 15 – Thunder Bay, Ontario – Community Auditorium

October 16 – Sault Ste Marie, Ontario – GFL Memorial Gardens

October 18 – Sudbury, Ontario – Sudbury Arena

October 19 – London, Ontario – Budweiser Gardens

October 21 – Ottawa, Ontario – TD Place

October 22 – Kingston, Ontario – Slush Puppie Place

October 24 – Saint John, New Brunswick – TD Station

October 25 – Truro, Nova Scotia – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

October 26 – Sydney, Nova Scotia – Centre 200

With files from Ryan Hook