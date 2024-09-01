20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 2 to 8

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, a central downtown location and a unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

The first full week of September has arrived, and it’s filled with fun events you need in your calendar! From Vancouver Whitecaps to Pink in concert to much more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from September 2 to 8.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Vancouver Whitecaps FC are gearing up for one of the most popular celebration matches of their MLS season, and we’re celebrating by giving a grand prize winner season tickets for the 2024/2025 season.

The Whitecaps FC will play FC Dallas in BC Soccer’s Next Gen Night on Saturday, September 7, at BC Place.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents the Grammy and Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Discover the story behind the iconic band while enjoying smash hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”

When: September 5 to October 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. Two hour-long seatings are available every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and all wines featured that day are 10% off. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024

Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: 1933 Liquor Co. – 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $9.99, purchase online

What: Bookworms will be in page-turning paradise with the return of the huge Vancouver Public Library’s book sale this month.

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Fall Used Book Sale from September 5 to 8 at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street.

Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover over 30,000 books at bargain prices. In fact, titles start at just a toonie.

When: September 5 to 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Softcover $2, Hardcover books $3, various prizes for CDs, DVDs and other items.

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, with over 70 acts ranging from comedy, storytelling, solo performances, and more. Get ready to discover local stars and international artists in this lineup of shows you won’t want to miss.

The festival will also feature nightly entertainment in the popular Fringe Bar, including trivia, live music and late-night DJs.

When: September 5 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15-$18. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians as they take on the Eugene Emeralds to start off September and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: September 3 to 8, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Flats Fest, presented by Low Tide Properties, is the perfect family-friendly event for your summer weekend. Attendees will enjoy live performances, an artisan market and Emily Carr University Marketplace, a kid’s zone with character appearances, a site-wide beverage garden, and food trucks.

Everyone is welcome to discover the Innovation Zone, which showcases exciting organizations working in South Flats, including the Centre for Digital Media, Vancouver Community College, and Electronic Arts. There will even be free ice cream and cotton candy while supplies last.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Cloudy with a Chance of Espresso Martini What: Learn how to spice up your espresso martini at BCLIQUOUR Park Royal. Enjoy a complimentary sampling of Cloud House and the signature espresso martini serve, plus receive a complimentary cocktail spoon with the purchase of a Cloud House bottle while supplies last.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 785 Park Royal N, West Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition. There will be 60 comedians who will be facing off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.

When: Every Thursday until September 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online

What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.

Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.

When: September 8, 2024

Time: 1-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online

What: Rising indie star Rocco brings The Rocco Revolution Tour to Vancouver this month. The show was originally scheduled at St. James Hall, but demand moved the show to the larger Rio Theatre in East Vancouver. The performance will also include special guests.

When: September 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Port Moody Night Markets will showcase dozens of vendors, food trucks, and breweries at Site B in Port Moody. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Site B – 3012 Murray St, Port Moody

Admission: $5

What: Gin-afficionados listen up! Vancouver is getting a brand new festival celebrating everything gin.

The BC Gin Festival, taking place on Friday, September 6, will have over 45 tastings of gins from local and international distilleries, with more being added to the list.

The festival is brought to us by the producers of the Indian Summer Festival and will be held at the historic Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Center Exhibition Hall.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Historic Exhibition Hall, Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: $150 plus applicable fees: Juniper Exclusive Tasting, $65 plus applicable fees: First & Second Tasting

What: Polish Festival Vancouver returns for a milestone anniversary next month on the North Shore, so get ready to “Smacznego!“

North Shore Polish Association Belweder presents the lively festivities on Saturday, September 7, at the Shipyards in Lower Lonsdale.

The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and many mouthwatering dishes.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Car Free Days draws thousands of attendees to enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Two events are happening in the City of Vancouver this month, and best of all, they are free to attend.

When: September 7 and 15, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)

Cost: Free

What: Pink has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Vegan Festival returns to Kitsilano Beach Park with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more.

The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more. Get ready to chow down on eats from Tera V Burger, Chickpea, Roasted Revolution, and more.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free

What: Best Buy Canada’s biggest Geek Squad Academy event is coming to downtown Vancouver, and it’s the perfect opportunity for youth to get involved in hands-on STEM (that’s science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, check out interactive demos from some of the top tech brands, and win awesome prizes.

Youth can pre-register for free three-hour STEM camps (AM or PM), where participants will learn the basics of coding by programming a robot; get to practice and play various digital instruments on a tablet; and use their new skills to fix (and play!) a broken video game.

Pre-registration is required for these camps, as space is limited, but there are also sweet ongoing activities that are fun for the whole family!

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: MBCA BC Section and Benzcouver are teaming up for their annual Show & Shine on Sunday, September 8.

Everyone is invited to head to Mercedes-Benz Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue to see more than 150 shows and feature vehicles. There will also be food and beverage vendors, live entertainment, and prizes for the best vehicles in the show.

Admission is free for spectators, which has got our motors revving.

When: September 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Mercedes-Benz Vancouver — 550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: Free for spectators

What: The Rio Theatre welcomes legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith to Vancouver for a special viewing of his latest film, The 4:30 Movie. Following the screening, Kevin will be onstage to talk about the coming-of-age film in a live Q&A session.

When: September 8, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $45 plus fees in advance, purchase online