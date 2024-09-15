20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 16 to 22

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, a central downtown location and a unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

So long summer, and hello fall! The new season is here, and there’s so much to see and do in Metro Vancouver this week! From The Canine Library to Shipyards Festival and more, here are 20 fun events to check out from September 16 to 22.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters.

What: The Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park, and participants can choose from various poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session.

Cross & Crows Books will also be on-site with a selection of popular titles, and you can also participate in a poetry workshop led by the library’s soon-to-be-announced 2024 Writer In Residence.

When: September 21, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park — 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path)

Cost: Free

Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8 What: Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) until November 24, 2024

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

What: Vancouver is going country in 2024, with some of the biggest names in the music genre coming to town. We can add superstar Sam Hunt to the lineup!

The award-winning hitmaker is bringing his new Locked Up Tour to Rogers Arena on Wednesday, September 18. Hunt has won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards as well as an American Music Award for his massive hits off albums Montevallo and Southside. Since 2014, Sam Hunt has achieved over 14 billion streams worldwide.

When: September 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of our favourite movie theatres in Vancouver is reopening this month with major upgrades, and they’re welcoming audiences back with some timeless films.

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Total Cinema until September 20. The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.”

Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside the downtown theatre.

When: Now until September 20, 2024

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online

What: September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, and a great way to learn about its importance is to educate yourself on Indigenous culture.

In fact, there are plenty of places across the province where you can engage with Indigenous history, art, and more. These cultural centres and galleries are a great place to visit and reflect year-round, not just for Orange Shirt Day.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver and BC. See the list online

What: The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) will transport food lovers to the City of Light and pay tribute to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris through pop-up dinners and cooking classes.

“Whether you’re a new viewer, a long-time lover of Emily’s exploits in the City of Light, or just a fan of French cuisine, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in these pop-up dinners and classes,” says PICA president and owner Sylvia Potvin.

Emily in Paris Pop-Up Dinner

When: September 19

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $139 per person

Emily in Paris Pastry and Dessert Class

When: September 21

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $195 per person

What: Country megastar Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road to share her latest album, Deeper Well, and Vancouver fans are in luck this summer.

The multi-platinum singer is coming to Rogers Arena on her new world tour on Thursday, September 19, along with special guests.

When: September 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Negroni Week with Aviation and Bulleit What: Join Aviation Gin & Bulleit for Negroni Week at BCLIQUOR 39th & Cambie. You’re invited to try a gin or bourbon Negroni cocktail as well as learn how to mix it at home.

When: September 20, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Essentials by “Fear of God” What: Hosted by The Fashion Project, the three-day shopping extravaganza features exclusive deals on the iconic Fear of God ESSENTIALS collection. Shoppers can check out 60% to 80% deals on hoodies, tracksuits, t-shirts, joggers, puffers, and more, with more than 40,000 pieces of men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing. Plus, this limited event will also feature special performances by top DJs. When: Friday, September 20 to 22

Time: Various times

Where: The Pan Pacific Hotel – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, 3rd Floor / Ocean View Suites

Tickets: VIP Tickets are two for $25, and enter before the general public. General tickets are free. Learn more here.



What: Godfrey has performed for audiences worldwide, and he’s coming to New Westminster for shows at the House of Comedy. Fans will recognize him for his onscreen work in films like Zoolander and TV shows like 30 Rock.

He appears at the House of Comedy in New West for four nights.

When: September 19 to 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on September 20, Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Theatre on September 21, Olympic Village on September 27, and Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on September 28.

When: September 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting from $33.83 to $38.30, purchase online

What: Prepare for Brew at the Zoo, the first-ever 19+ night at the zoo featuring some exciting local breweries on September 21. Guests can expect plenty of craft beer samples from local breweries, live music, food trucks, and giveaways, all while hanging out with the animals.

When: September 21, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Greater Vancouver Zoo — 5048 264 Street, Aldergrove

Cost: General admission $60, members price $54

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week celebration invites participants to explore and express themselves artistically through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 20 to October 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: On September 21, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music on two stages, including Yukon Blonde, Young Friend, Meltt, Black Pontiac, and more. There will also be a Family Zone, food trucks, and a variety of community and artisan vendors.

When: September 21, 2024

Time: Noon to 10 pm (Festival), Noon to 8 pm (CN Rail Community Zone)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. Two hour-long seatings are available every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and all wines featured that day are 10% off. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024

Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: 1933 Liquor Co. – 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $9.99, purchase online

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 21 and 22 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for classes throughout the festival.

When: September 12 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: WMBP welcomes all ability levels, with four mountain zones, green trails, technical double blacks, and jump trails to discover.

New this year is the debut of the eight-person Fitzsimmons Chairlift with Doppelmayr Bike Clip, the first of its kind in North America. Riders can also check out two new trails in the Gatorade Skills Zone during their visit to the WMBP this year.

When: Season runs until October 2024

Time: Zones have various operating times

Where: Whistler Mountain Bike Park -4282 Mountain Square, Whistler

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: In 2022, Abbotsford launched its first Taste of Abby fall food festival, celebrating the Fraser Valley’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations.

This year, the huge autumnal festival will return until September 22 and take place at numerous locations around Abbotsford.

When: Now until September 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Restaurants and dining spots around Abbotsford

What: Salt City Advocacy Society presents A New Era For Mental Health, a community event with spoken word poets, experts, entertainers, and advocates. Learn about workplace mental health, integrative approaches, and more.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 – 88 – Avenue, Surrey

Time:1 pm

Tickets: $35; purchase online

Calling all local handmade enthusiasts! Explore 100+ Lower Mainland artisans at Robson Square, showcasing Canadian-made treasures from unique accessories to innovative home decor. Savour local flavours from our food vendors. Enjoy free activities: Pet Corner, Button Making, STEM for kids, and Photobooth. Support local creativity and charities Baby Go Round and Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon. Free entry with RSVP. First 50 visitors get swag!

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Robson Square Rink –800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tickets: Free! RSVP for free merch online

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s adults-only after-hours Fish & Sips event series returns in September with its Shrimp-tember edition.

Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks, will be available for purchase at indoors and outdoors bar, as will be shrimply tasty eats like popcorn shrimp. There will even be a special deep-sea DJ for you to get your groove on.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35; purchase online