10 places where you can learn about Indigenous culture in BC

The second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is happening on Friday, September 30, and a great way to learn about its importance is by educating yourself on Indigenous culture.

In fact, there are plenty of places across the province where you can engage with Indigenous history, art and more. These cultural centres and galleries are a great place to visit and reflect year-round, not just for Orange Shirt Day.

Here are 10 places across BC where you can learn about Indigenous culture.

The Museum of Anthropology is an excellent place to view breathtaking artwork and unique artifacts from the Pacific Northwest First Nations. First opening its doors in 1947, the MOA collaborated with First Nations communities across BC, as well as Pacific Islanders, Africans, Asians, and Latin Americans, to showcase a wide variety of items including large sculptures, totem poles, and jewellery. The Museum also houses the world’s largest collection of works by acclaimed Haida artist Bill Reid.

Address: 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-822-5087

The Indigenous Hall at the Museum of Surrey is a space of gathering, storytelling and exhibition for Surrey’s three land-based Nations: Katzie First Nation, Kwantlen First Nation and Semiahmoo First Nation. The first-of-its-kind hall is a dynamic space for education and will evolve as relationships grow and strengthen.

Address: 17710 56A Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-592-6956

The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Address: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-3455

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is where you will find Kia’palano, an educational centre where guests can learn about the Skwxwú7mesh and Tsleil-Waututh Nation people. Capilano is home to North America’s largest privately owned collection of totem poles, and there are lots of local indigenous stories and art to discover.

Address: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-985-7474

The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre was opened in 2008 and was built by the two First Nations that have lived in the traditional territory in and around Whistler for thousands of years. The centre showcases the history and culture of the Squamish and Lil’wat people, with guided tours, workshops, craft activities, and more. It’s a bit of a drive from Metro Vancouver but definitely worth the experience.

Address: 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Phone: 866-441-7522

Fraser River Discovery Centre in New Westminster spotlights the stories and diversity of the entire Fraser River. The Centre's exhibit and educational content were created in partnership with Indigenous communities and include The Working River (economy), The River Wild (environmental), and the River's People (socio-cultural). Visitors can also check out the Our Bones are Made of Salmon exhibit based on memories and experiences of Musqueam Elder Larry Grant and Stó:lō Cultural Advisor Dr. Sonny McHalsie. Address: 788 Quayside Dr, New Westminster

Phone: 604-521-8401

Phone: 604-521-8401 Facebook | Instagram

Owned and operated by Vancouver Native Housing Society (VNHS), Skwachàys Lodge and Residence is composed of a boutique hotel, a fair-trade Indigenous art gallery, and two social enterprises owned and operated by VNHS: the Urban Aboriginal Fair-Trade Gallery, and the Artists in Residence Program. The Aboriginal hotel’s 18 rooms were designed by six local hotel designers that were partnered with six Indigenous artists to create remarkable art installations in every unit.

Address: 31 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 888-998-0797

YVR is filled with Indigenous art and architecture that welcomes visitors to the city. Locals are also encouraged to discover the many artworks ranging from giant sculptures like Susan Point’s Cedar Connection to intricate jade and wooden carvings such as Dempsey Bob’s The Story of Fog Woman and Raven. The airport also hosts artist markets where shoppers can support Indigenous makers and creators.

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-207-7077