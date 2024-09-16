Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

For one day only this week, there will be free admission for the general public into Science World as part of the attraction’s Tech-Up initiative.

Head to the Dome on Friday, September 20 for the Tech-Up Showcase presented by Amazon Future Engineer.

The day-long event will feature special programming in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and design, and math — and is open to all ages and experience levels.

Science World’s exhibits will also be open for guests to explore.

“Through Tech-Up, Science World delivers province-wide programs for students and teachers that include coding, computational thinking and digital skills,” Science World explains online.

“With an emphasis on ‘coding to learn,’ our Tech-Up facilitators provide students with the skills they need for STEM courses in higher education and equip teachers to meaningfully incorporate coding and digital learning outcomes aligned with the provincial curriculum into their own classrooms.”

Highlights of the free Tech-Up Showcase include hands-on coding and robotics, including programming a robot mouse to spell your name or using Python to teach finch robots how to get through a maze.

Taking It Global will also lead “Your Voice Is Power” activities and workshops that will combine music and tech into a discussion about social justice.

Acclaimed Vancouver-based Indigenous artist Dakota Bear will also perform at noon and hold a meet and greet with guests at Science World.

The event will take place from 9:30 am to 5 pm. Entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, so we recommend arriving early to fully enjoy the day’s activities.

When: September 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World at Telus World of Science – 1455 Quebec Street

Cost: Free

