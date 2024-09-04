In 2022, Abbotsford launched its first Taste of Abby fall food festival, celebrating the Fraser Valley’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations.

This year, the huge autumnal festival will return from September 13 to 22 and take place at numerous locations around Abbotsford.

“The annual Taste of Abby fall food festival showcases the many unique and delicious culinary experiences we’re lucky to have here in Abbotsford. From farm to fork, the rich food culture in Abbotsford helps define our community as the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley. Come celebrate the peak of harvest season with events and must-try tasting menus courtesy of our local chefs, brewers, makers and producers. Your taste buds won’t regret it,” Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens said in a press release.

The festival will kick off with a night market on September 13 at Jubilee Park. Various food trucks will be present alongside restaurants, farmers, chefs, and winery, brewery, and cidery owners. The evening will end with the Food and Farm Excellence Award.

From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city.

Festival highlights this year include the return of Pickleball and Pints and Sinletree’s long table dinner. New experiences this year include a Family Farm and Fish adventure and Soap Making and Sangria.

“This festival is a unique opportunity to showcase our region’s agri-tourism offerings in a dynamic and collaborative way. By bringing together local farms, restaurants, and a variety of fun experiences, we aim to give you an authentic ‘Taste of Abby,’” said Clare Seeley,

executive director of Tourism Abbotsford.

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies

Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival 2024

When: September 13 to 22, 2024

Where: All around Abbotsford

