Brew at the Zoo: First-ever adults-only night at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

Fans of the Vancouver Aquarium’s Fish & Sips events will be very excited to hear about this adults-only event taking place at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Prepare for Brew at the Zoo, the first-ever 19+ night at the zoo featuring some exciting local breweries on September 21.

“Get ready for a night of roaring laughter and untamed fun at this ‘zoo’nique adults-only event,” said the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Guests can expect plenty of craft beer samples, live music, food trucks, and giveaways, all while hanging out with the animals.

“See some of your favourites including giraffes, lions, wallabies, and even capybaras! Ask the questions you’ve been wanting to know without those little ears present, and explore the zoo like never before,” said the Greater Vancouver Zoo on its website.

A list of breweries has yet to be revealed, so be sure to keep an eye on the Greater Vancouver Zoo Instagram for updates.

When: September 21

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Greater Vancouver Zoo — 5048 264 Street, Aldergrove

Cost: General admission $60, members price $54

