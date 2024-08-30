EventsConcerts

A FREE all-day music festival takes over the Shipyards next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 30 2024, 4:47 pm
A FREE all-day music festival takes over the Shipyards next month
The Shipyards District/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Latin Vibes Boat Party Vancouver 2024 | Labour Day Weekend

Sun, September 1, 8:00pm

Latin Vibes Boat Party Vancouver 2024 | Labour Day Weekend

Labour Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Sun, September 1, 8:00pm

Labour Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2024

JERSEY BOYS

Thu, September 5, 7:30pm

JERSEY BOYS

Sapphic Speed Dating

Sat, September 28, 5:00pm

Sapphic Speed Dating

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

North Vancouver is set to wrap up the summer with an all-day music festival at the Shipyards next month.

On September 21, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as Yukon Blonde, Young Friend, Meltt, Black Pontiac, and more on two stages.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musicians Marnie Grey Music and Magical Kingdom.

Make sure to visit Car Free Day North Vancouver in the CN Rail Community Zone for additional vendors, information on how to make sustainable transportation choices and more amazing live music. You can even go for a spin during the day with free Lime e-bike rides around The Shipyards District area.

Shipyards Festival

The Shipyards District/Facebook

Stay refreshed with brews and drinks from North Point Brewing, Copperpenny Distilling Co., and Cinco Drink Co., thanks to a sitewide licence that allows guests to enjoy a beverage while taking in all the fun. And grab eats from local food trucks and shop from local merchants during your visit.

Mark your calendars and end your summer on a high note at the Shipyards Festival!

Shipyards Festival 2024

When: September 21, 2024
Time: Noon to 10 pm (Festival), Noon to 8 pm (CN Rail Community Zone)
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop