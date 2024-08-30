A FREE all-day music festival takes over the Shipyards next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

North Vancouver is set to wrap up the summer with an all-day music festival at the Shipyards next month.

On September 21, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as Yukon Blonde, Young Friend, Meltt, Black Pontiac, and more on two stages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shipyards District BIA (@shipyardsdistrict)

You might also like: 10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in September

Screamtastic: A massive Haunted House experience coming to Surrey for Halloween

Over 150 classic cars on display in free Vancouver Show and Shine next month

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musicians Marnie Grey Music and Magical Kingdom.

Make sure to visit Car Free Day North Vancouver in the CN Rail Community Zone for additional vendors, information on how to make sustainable transportation choices and more amazing live music. You can even go for a spin during the day with free Lime e-bike rides around The Shipyards District area.

Stay refreshed with brews and drinks from North Point Brewing, Copperpenny Distilling Co., and Cinco Drink Co., thanks to a sitewide licence that allows guests to enjoy a beverage while taking in all the fun. And grab eats from local food trucks and shop from local merchants during your visit.

Mark your calendars and end your summer on a high note at the Shipyards Festival!

When: September 21, 2024

Time: Noon to 10 pm (Festival), Noon to 8 pm (CN Rail Community Zone)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free