20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: November 27 to December 3
Who’s ready for loads of festive fun?! Invite your friends to check out these 20 fantastic events happening from November 27 to December 3.
From stunning light displays, ice skating, gingerbread creations, and more, there’s so much to see and do this week! So let’s get started.
Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.
CandyTown Holiday Festival
What: CandyTown will be transforming the streets of Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground with roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.
New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station, hosted by Happy Photo Bus, and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.
Attendees will also want to check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC tent at Bill Curtis Square. There you will have a chance to win a suite for 14 of your friends and family for one game during the 2024 season or a pair of 2024 season memberships for the Whitecaps.
When: December 2, 2023
Time: Noon to 5 pm
Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)
Admission: Free
East Van Panto: Beauty and the Beast
What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu, and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out.
When: Now until January 7, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, plus online on-demand
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
PICS Intercultural Youth Service Corps Free Volunteer and Skills Training Programs
What: Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society is offering two free programs designed to empower youth through volunteering by designing youth-led and youth-driven community engagement programs with benefits. The programs are open to BC residents ages 15 to 29 years old who are Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or refugees.
Intercultural Youth Microgrants Service Corps benefits include a free Coursera subscription, travel expenses, reference letter, certificates, 120 volunteering hours, and up to $3,000 in microgrants.
The Intercultural Youth Service Corps program, which has a duration of 17 weeks has benefits that include child care support, living expenses, and $1,000 in microgrants.
When: The Intercultural Youth Service Corps program starts on November 28, 2023. The Intercultural Youth Microgrants Service Corps program is ongoing
Where: Register online
Cost: Free
Dinner and A Movie — When Harry Met Sally
What: An evening of cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy a delicious sampler share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba and a screening of the 1989 fan favourite When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. Tickets for just the movie are also available.
When: November 28, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $75-95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 for one ticket or $15 for two tickets for just the film. Purchase online.
Pet photos and visits with Santa at Capilano Mall
What: Get ready for a cuteness overload with pet photos and visits with Santa. All pets must be leashed or in crates and kept calm while at Capilano Mall during the limited-time events. Walk-in visits will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, pending availability.
When: November 29 and 30, December 6 and 7, December 13 and 14, 2023
Time: 4 to 6 pm (Wednesdays), 5 to 7 pm (Thursdays)
Where: Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, book online
Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series
What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of its popular Brewery Dinner Series. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu with accompanying beer pairings.
In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.
The complete schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:
- Thursday, November 30
- Thursday, January 25
- Thursday, February 29
- Thursday, March 30
When: Last Thursday of the month (except for December)
Time: 7 to 10 pm
Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $70 per person, purchase online
Made in the 604 – Holiday Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.
Admission is free, and the venue is also dog-friendly. Puppy pals are very welcome.
When: December 2 and 3, 2023
Time: Noon to 6 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue their NHL season with two home games at Rogers Arena this week. Cheer them on as they face off with the Anaheim Ducks on November 28 and Las Vegas Golden Knights on November 30.
When: November 28 and 30, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Night Market
What: Glory Days is bringing the Vancouver Night Market Winter Edition to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square. From global delicacies to a traditional lion dance show, this free-admission market truly has something to offer for everyone.
Once you have filled your belly, there are plenty of rare vintage items to check out, too. Granville Flea has curated a selection of incredible vintage vendors for visitors to shop till they drop. Fun stores to check out include Endless Rodeo Vintage, RC Thrifts, and Classique Grails.
When: December 1, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Forbidden Vancouver’s Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour
What: Get festive and forbidden this season with the new Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour. Acclaimed guided walking tours company Forbidden Vancouver invites you to step inside downtown’s iconic buildings and discover stories of intrigue, jealousy, and murder.
Guests will also enjoy beautiful holiday displays in some of Vancouver’s finest hotel lobbies, get a private viewing inside the Marine Building, and stay warm with a delicious hot chocolate at the award-winning Mink Chocolates.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 2 to 24, 2023, December 27 to 31, 2023, and January 2 to 7, 2024
Time: 11 am and 2 pm
Where: Starts at the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street
Cost: $45-$49. Purchase online
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season and all ages are invited to hit the ice.
Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.
When: Open daily from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024
Time: 9 am to 9 pm. (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee
Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
What: One of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions, the free outdoor celebration will take place at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on Friday, December 1.
Guests will enjoy live entertainment, colourful photo opportunities, and free cocoa at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square. Santa Claus is even rumoured to be making an appearance.
When: December 1, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Krampusmarkt 2023
What: Strange Fellows Brewing presents Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The market will feature eclectic work from over 30 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.
Explore a wunderkammer of jewellery, leather, chocolate, baked goods, wall art, coffee, perfume, skincare, and more, all with a glass of cheer in hand!
When: December 1 to 3, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, which includes nibbles and a drink, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday. Purchase online
Christmas at Canada Place 2023
What: Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.
Free Christmas attractions, presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will be taking over the Canadian Trail along the west promenade of Canada Place.
Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.
When: December 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024
Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily
Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Holiday Hi-Light Festival
What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival, which includes more than 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light displays. The grand lighting on December 1 will feature hot chocolates, treats, and goodie bags for the first 100 children while supplies last.
When: Grand Lighting on December 1, 2023. The garden will remain open throughout December.
Time: Grand Lighting takes place from 6 to 8 pm on December 1. The garden will be open until 10 pm all December
Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Gingerbread Lane at Hyatt Regency Vancouver
What: Previously recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.
As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and the Yukon, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting wishes to children living with critical illnesses.
When: December 1 to 29, 2023
Time: Regular hotel hours
Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Spirit of the Season Festival
What: Spirit of the Season, North Vancouver’s annual holiday kickoff, will transform Carrie Cates into a festive wonderland filled with live music, ice skating, free hot chocolate, and more.
You can even witness the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a City fire truck, and the lighting of the massive holiday tree.
When: December 2, 2023
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
MrSuicideSheep presents Midnight Kids & Covex
What: MrSucideSheep and Seeking Blue Records are teaming up with Blueprint Events for it’s first live event at Village Studios. The highly-anticipated event will feature rising electronic stars Midnight Kids and Covex, with all ticket proceeds going to The Coast Mental Health Foundation.
When: December 1, 2023
Time: 10 pm to 2 am
Where: Village Studios – 1024 Davie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights
What: The 16th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is happening on Sunday, December 3 throughout Cloverdale Town Centre, with seasonal floats, stunning lights, and more.
Attendees of the free community event are also asked to bring donations to support important local causes, including the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, Surrey Food Bank, and the Surrey Christmas Bureau.
When: December 3, 2023
Time: 5 pm start
Where: Throughout Cloverdale Town Centre. See the full route online
Admission: Free. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or gift item for donation
Japan Market Christmas Fair
What: This Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 90 participating vendors. Highlights will include Japanese food from local chefs and producers; Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts, works of art, and more.
Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, Japan Markets aims to bring together and celebrate Japanese culture through the context of a public fair.
When: December 2 and 3, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting from $4 for adults, children 15 years of age and under are free. Purchase online
Bright Nights at Stanley Park 2023
What: The Christmas Train tickets may be sold out for the season, but there is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays during their visit, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.
Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.
When: November 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024 (closed on December 25)
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance
Admission: Train tickets are sold out. Free to visit the holiday lights display and festive activities in the plaza