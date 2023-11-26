20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: November 27 to December 3

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Who’s ready for loads of festive fun?! Invite your friends to check out these 20 fantastic events happening from November 27 to December 3. From stunning light displays, ice skating, gingerbread creations, and more, there’s so much to see and do this week! So let’s get started.

What: CandyTown will be transforming the streets of Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground with roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.

New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station, hosted by Happy Photo Bus, and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.

Attendees will also want to check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC tent at Bill Curtis Square. There you will have a chance to win a suite for 14 of your friends and family for one game during the 2024 season or a pair of 2024 season memberships for the Whitecaps.

When: December 2, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

What: East Van Panto’s Beauty and the Beast introduces audiences to bright and business-minded Belle, who becomes imprisoned in an enchanted specialty grocery store run by a stuck-in-his-ways Beast. She must use her smarts with the help of her new friends Miso Potts, little Tofu, and their Bento Buds to change Beast’s perspective and break the curse before time runs out.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver, plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm. (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee