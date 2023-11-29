Stanley Park Christmas Train releasing 17,000 additional tickets

This is not a drill: the Stanley Park Christmas Train is officially releasing additional tickets for the busy holiday season!

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced today that the popular winter activity will have expanded capacity for Bright Nights opening on November 30, with additional carriages for the Stanley Park Train.

In response to high demand, the event will be extended until January 6, 2024, plus an additional 17,000 tickets will be available exclusively online starting on Thursday, November 30 at 9 am.

📢 Announcement: #BrightNightsYVR will be extended until January 6, 2024! 🚂 A successful Technical Safety BC inspection confirmed the use of one locomotive and five train carriages. An additional 17,000 tickets will be available on Nov 30 at 9 am. 🔗 https://t.co/wQpixPPKjn pic.twitter.com/qGZnhCM67X — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) November 29, 2023

“A successful Technical Safety BC inspection this week confirmed the use of one locomotive and five train carriages,” said the Park Board in a release. “The Bright Nights train is a highly sought-after attraction with limited tickets available, and guests are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance.”

The Park Board added that the ticketing provider, Showpass, will integrate a queue system before the Stanley Park Christmas Train tickets go on sale. Access to the waiting room will be available starting at 8:30 am on November 30.

Individuals who are in the waiting room when the sale begins at 9 am will be randomly assigned a place in the purchasing queue. Those who join afterwards will be placed at the back of the line on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to people already signed in.

“As a team, we reviewed every single piece of feedback we received after the first on-sale, and created features specifically for this event that will make the process easier and more straightforward for customers,” said Katelyn Marchyshyn of Showpass to Daily Hive. “We have now introduced a feature that only allows the user to see time slots available with the number of tickets they are looking for.

“Additionally, we have created a waiting room that will open prior to the event, so anyone who gets in the waiting room half an hour before the on-sale will have an equal chance to buy tickets. This will negate the need for people to join the waitlist hours and hours in advance.”

There had been frustration with the ticketing process when tickets were released earlier this month.

The 26th annual Bright Nights, which is also a fundraiser for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, will feature plenty of family fun at Stanley Park.

In addition to rides on the Stanley Park Christmas Train, guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

Bright Nights and Bright Nights 50/50 are the largest fundraisers each year for the Burn Fund, which provides life-saving, life-supporting, and life-enriching services to people in BC. The Park Board has donated over $2.5 million to the Burn Fund since 1998.

Programs supported include Burn Camp and the Home Away Program, which provide accommodations to survivors, firefighters, and their families who must travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.

When: November 30, 2023, to January 6, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Tickets: $11-$15, free for children 2 years and under. Additional tickets will be available online starting on November 30 at 9 am.

With files from Sarah Anderson