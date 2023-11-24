Vancouver charity needs help bringing holiday cheer to Downtown Eastside

The annual Vancouver Street Store will bring holiday cheer to the Downtown Eastside for a milestone year, but additional donations and volunteers are needed to help make the event a success for those in need.

The 10th anniversary of the free outdoor pop-up store for residents of the DTES will take place on Saturday, December 16 at Oppenheimer Park.

An Employ to Empower (ETE) initiative, the store operates exactly like a traditional shop, with departments set up in tents and volunteers acting as sales assistants. The one key difference is that everything will be completely free.

According to ETE, there has been a 32% increase in people experiencing homelessness in the region since 2020, as reported in the 2023 Homeless Count in Greater Vancouver that was released in October 2023.

“In the 2023 Homeless Count, 30 percent of the people counted were unsheltered, and nearly 50 percent of those individuals were living outside,” Vivian Wong, ETE’s marketing lead, said in a release. “This is why Street Store is so important, especially during the colder months.

“We are asking individuals and companies in the Lower Mainland to donate clothing that is new or has been used but is still in good shape, as well as unused, full-sized toiletries. Every item donated can help make a difference in someone’s life.”

Donations are being accepted on December 2 and 9 at the Overdose Prevention Society (144 E Hastings Street) from 10 am to 2 pm

High-priority items needed at the Street Store this year include men’s winter jackets and pants, medium- to large-sized backpacks, warm blankets, and men’s and women’s new underwear.

There is also a need for new towels, sleeping bags, new socks, winter accessories (gloves, scarves, hats), winter boots (especially larger sizes), and unopened toiletries.

In addition to clothing and toiletries, the BC Housing-presented event also offers hot meals and haircuts.

“This year has been tough on many people, and it only gets tougher during winter in the Downtown Eastside,” Charissa Landicho, ETE community partnerships lead, said in a statement. “At last year’s Street Store, we ran out of items within two hours. This year, we need more donations to ensure we can support as many residents of the DTES as possible.”

Individual and corporate monetary donations can also be made to help the Street Store cover expenses for venue, event equipment, and operation costs, as well as support Employ to Empower and its programs.

Over the last 10 years of the Street Store, ETE has welcomed over 10,000 guests, empowered more than 1,000 volunteers, served over 5,000 hot meals, provided 500+ haircuts, and collected more than 20,000 items.

For more information on the 10th annual Vancouver Street Store, visit ETE online.