Viral music curator comes to Vancouver this week for mental health fundraiser

MrSuicideSheep, a celebrated music curator with over 15 million subscribers, is coming to town to support an important cause.
Sheepy’s Seeking Blue Records label is teaming up with Blueprint Events for its first live event in Vancouver on Friday, December 1.
The highly anticipated event takes place at Village Studios and features rising electronic stars Midnight Kids and Covex. All ticket proceeds will go to The Coast Mental Health Foundation.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring together music lovers for an evening of great performances while supporting an essential cause like mental health awareness,” said Adam Caddell of Seeking Blue in a release. “Collaborating with Blueprint Events and these talented artists allows us to use our platform for something meaningful and impactful.”
Midnight Kids is an EDM producer who has worked with popular acts like the Chainsmokers, Jared Lee, and more. The LA-based act’s latest release is The Long Way Home, which dropped in September 2023.
Covex is a Denver music producer whose works include his debut album, A Change of Perspective, and his latest EP, Luna. He has also taken the stage at huge festivals like Ubbi Dubbi, Decadence, and the Global Dance Festival.
MrSuicideSheep presents Midnight Kids & Covex
When: December 1, 2023
Time: 10 pm to 2 am
Where: Village Studios – 1024 Davie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online
