20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 26 to July 3

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

So long June and hello July! We’re here to help you plan your schedule as we head into the new month! From Canada Day fireworks to Blink-182, outdoor movies, and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from June 26 to July 3.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Medici Designer Pop-Ups is holding an event in Richmond this summer that you’re not going to want to miss.

A Canadian-owned business that aims to make designer fashion more accessible and affordable, Medici Designer Pop-Ups host four-day events which curate a selection of designer clothing, shoes, purses, and accessories at discounted prices you’ll have to see to believe.

With a wide range of styles and a selection that’ll definitely fill that empty space in your closet, you can expect to see the best of name-brand designers, like Burberry, Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Versace, and Moncler.

When: June 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 4211 No. 3 Road — Richmond, BC

Admission: Free

What: After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 has reunited for a new album and world tour. This includes a number of Canadian stops, including one in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on June 27.

When: June 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from June 27 to July 2 with themed games this week, including Dog Day on Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting BC Centre of Ability, PlayNow Throwback Thursday and Fireworks Extravaganza with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Saturday Nat-in-Eh, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a mascot socks giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: June 27 to July 2, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Calling all Directioners! Louis Tomlinson is bringing his Faith in the Future World Tour to Vancouver in 2023. The former One Direction star will perform on June 26 at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in support of his latest album of the same name.

When: June 26, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $35, available online

What: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience this summer. Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine.

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Open to hotel and spa guests only. Book your stay online

What: Granville Island will be receiving a hearty helping of jazz and funk this summer, thanks to the 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival

The popular music celebration will be happening at Performance Works, Revue Stage, and Ocean Artworks until Sunday, July 2, with free performances at each Granville Island venue to celebrate Canada Day in style.

When: Now until July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: Emmy Award-nominated Maria Bamford will be taking the stage at the Rio Theatre on Tuesday, June 27 for two shows, and local comedy fans won’t want to miss seeing the legendary performer in person.

Bamford was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and is a past winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.

When: June 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $48, purchase online

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday from June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You! Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, and fireworks in Central Park are planned to cap off the day of festivities. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, and food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park

Admission: Free

What: The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.

About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade. Stick around until the end of the night as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed Canadian country star Chad Brownlee and popular rockers Big Sugar. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: Noon to dusk. Fireworks after dark

Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza this July and August. Music lovers can enjoy 14 nights of free concerts throughout the summer, including Blackie and The Rodeo Kings featuring Daniel Lanois and Terra Lightfoot on July 1.

Each evening’s programming begins at 6:30 pm with live opening DJ sets. Headlining performers take the stage at 7:30 pm.

When: Various dates in July and August 2023, including July 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a string of spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to China Cloud to inspire the show with your suggestions.

When: June 30, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 online, $30 at the door. Purchase Online

What: Spend Canada Day weekend at the Malahat SkyWalk, including the kickoff of the Summer SkyWalk Music Series. Every Saturday starting on July 1, the popular destination will feature live music, local brews, handmade pizza and dairy-free soft serve along with its signature breathtaking views.

The Malahat SkyWalk is family-friendly so bring the whole crew to your new summertime happy place.

When: Every Saturday from July 1 to September 2, 2023

Time: 4 to 6 pm

Where: Malahat Skywalk – 901 Trans-Canada Hwy, Malahat, BC (Vancouver Island)

Cost: Admission ticket includes the Music experience. Buy tickets online and save at the gate

What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and a chance to learn about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: Noon to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Canadian Music Hall of Fame 2023 inductees Nickelback are bringing their Get Rollin’ Tour to Vancouver in June. The Hanna, Alberta, group has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, with chart-topping songs including “How You Remind Me,” “Someday,” and “Photograph” beloved by fans.

Get Rollin’ Tour will also feature American Country Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards winner Brantley Gilbert and Canadian Country Music Association nominee Josh Ross.

When: June 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, July 1. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: July 1 to September 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $39 for an all-day pass, $29 for twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online