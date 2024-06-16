20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 17 to 23

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to the first week of summer! Kickstart the new season the fun way with our list of 20 great events to check out in Metro Vancouver from June 17 to 23. Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, Strathcona Blocks Party, and more.

What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. Over 10 days, there will be over 150 performances and events, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. There will also be late-night jams and DJ dance parties on Granville Island.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

What: The She Plays Golf Festival is taking place across the city from June 17 to 22 alongside the highly anticipated GolfBC Group BC Women’s Open presented by BTM Lawyers.

Women and girls of all ages and abilities are invited to discover and celebrate the sport at a variety of golf courses across Vancouver. There will be “try golf” sessions, networking opportunities, and more.

When: June 17 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various golf courses across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Various prices start from $25 to $35. Register online

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall on Sunday, June 23, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.

When: June 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Mega indie rockers Vampire Weekend perform at Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park on Tuesday, June 18. The band has released four critically acclaimed albums packed with hits like “A-Punk,” “Holiday,” and “Diane Young.” They have been nominated for five Grammy Awards and won two in their career.

The New York indie rockers’ newest album, Only God Was Above Us, is their first new music in five years.

When: June 18, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices; purchase tickets online

What: Celebrate Solstice by screaming on your favourite rides at Playland. The special event features limited-time offer beverages like the Solstice Sipper, a BBQ in the Kettle Creek Tent, and the amusement park staying open until midnight.

Guests will also enjoy live music by 2024 Vancouver Folk Fest artist Suzie Ungerleider between 7 and 9 pm.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 6 to midnight

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The third annual Strathcona Blocks Party features music, food trucks, and more throughout the neighbourhood.

Bring the little ones to check out the kid’s zone at the 840 E Hastings parking lot. Then, visit the beer garden hosted by Strathcona Beer at 895 E Hastings and MakerLabs at 780 E Cordova for tours and maker activities. The Strathcona Blocks Party will also have a vendor market, skateboard ramp, and live art demos.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Beer garden open until 8 pm)

Where: 600 – 900 Blocks of East Hastings plus 840 East Hastings Parking Lot

Cost: Free

Shimmer and Shake Burlesque Show What: Celebrated burlesque performer and producer Claire Voyeur is raising the curtains on a brand new show at Starlight Casino. Venture into the Redbar Lounge for an evening of stunning routines, glamourous costumes, and side-splitting laughter with Shimmer and Shake. The inaugural 19+ show features performances by Grace Galore, Layna Emerald, Clare Voyeur, Ruthe Ordare and host Dare Deville.

When: June 20, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Redbar Lounge at The Starlight Casino – 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents the life and music of the icon Johnny Cash in Ring of Fire. The theatrical concert takes the audience through Cash’s unique life story and features many of his best-known songs, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”

When: June 20 to August 11, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online

National Indigenous Peoples Day at VIFF Centre What: VIFF is celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day by inviting acclaimed director Corey Payette (Les Filles du Roi) to curate four films. Head down to Vancity Theatre to see LFdR, Wildhood, Bones of Crows and Hey Viktor! Free admission for Indigenous-identifying persons.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online East Side Pride 2024 What: Pride season kicks off with East Side Pride at Grandview Park on Saturday, June 22. Sasha Marks is set to host the free all-ages event, and guests will enjoy drag performances, live concerts, an artisan market, food vendors, and activities hosted by the Parks Board Queer Inclusion Team. When: June 22, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Grandview Park — 1657 Charles Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Greek Day on Broadway, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 23.

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out during the inaugural event.

When: June 21 to 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

Stanley Park Sun Setter Lounge What: Commemorate the Summer Solstice with live music, games and tastings at the BCLIQUOR 39th & Cambie parking lot. The special event will also feature your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Sun Setter Stage at Vancouver Craft Beer Week this summer.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Get ready to make a splash this summer, Vancouver! The Vancouver Aquarium’s bubbling adults-only after hours event series returns for 2024 and it’s better than ever.

Fish & Sips is back for the summer as a 19+ mixer event featuring good tunes, delicious eats, and lively entertainment as you explore the ocean’s wonders.

When: June 22, July 20, and August 24

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35

Fleurs De Villes ARTISTE What: The Fleurs de Villes show will return to Vancouver from June 21 to 30 and blossom at VanDusen Botanical Garden for the second year in a row.

Explore 25 stunning floral mannequins inspired by some of the most accomplished artists in history as well as Vancouver’s art scene. The fresh installations include a giant painter’s palette, a Paint by Numbers Children’s Discovery Trail, and massive floral picture frames for the perfect photo. The event will also include botanical-inspired culinary talks, special food and drink offerings, and demonstrations by florists and horticultural experts.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Weekdays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden — 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, free for children four and under. Purchase online

What: Port Moody’s newest Asian grocery food concept, Meiga, is hosting its first-ever Korean BBQ Day, where customers can enjoy a delicious grilled Korean BBQ served on top of rice with delicious sides (sour lobok, kimchi, potato, soybean sprout) alongside some great specials and family-friendly community activities such as a face painter on-site.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Meiga Supermarket — 221 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: The Psychic Reading event on June 22 is presented by Amy Beavington, aka The Modern Medium.

Guests will participate in a group reading, during which Beavington will read the room and deliver messages from Spirit. If you attend, you must be ready to potentially be read in front of the audience.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 5 pm

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites — 550 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $100, register online

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) is taking place at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, with vendors, panels, and live entertainment happening throughout the day.

Popular YouTuber and collector “The Immortal” John Hancock will appear, and gamers will be able to participate in a costume contest, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25; purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: Westward Music Festival (WMF) has announced its return for two days of live music on four stages. Mick Jenkins, Cherry Glazerr, Debby Friday, NOBRO, Cartel Madras, and Corridor are among the WMF 2024 headliners.

Vancouver’s talented artists will also be showcased throughout the two-day event. Homegrown acts like Haley Blais, Winona Forever, Janky Bungag, DACEY, Hotel Decor, and Temia are just a few to add to your concert schedule.

When: June 22 and 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge, Fox Cabaret, Biltmore Cabaret, and Red Gate Arts Society

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

By the Hour Comedy X Petite Forêt Play Café What: All ages are invited to a family-friendly comedy show at Petite Forêt Play Café. Nancy Ho, Ray Morrison, Travis Arthur and Jaaron Minhas will present their best PG-rated jokes about children, family, and everything that goes into being a parent.

When: June 23, 2024

Time: 4 pm and 5:30 pm

Where: Petite Forêt Play Café – 2668 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is bringing back Foodstock, a one-day fundraiser festival on June 23 at Swangard Stadium.

Yukon Blonde and The Matinee are both set to perform, and there’s a pretty sweet lineup of food and drink vendors. Additionally, there will be a marketplace where you can shop from some local stores.

When: June 23, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Tickets: $35 (plus fees and taxes)