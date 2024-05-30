Interactive events coming to Vancouver will blow your mind and senses

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking to add some excitement to your calendar next month? Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites has got you covered with two unique events you won’t want to miss.

The award-winning, all-suite hotel is hosting Scent & Savour: A Culinary and Olfactory Experience on Saturday, June 15.

Just one week later on Saturday, June 22, Delta Hotels invites guests to take part in a psychic reading medium event.

Both events will feature delicious bites from the acclaimed downtown bar and restaurant Stock & Supply.

Scent & Savour on June 15 is hosted by Daydream Lab Handcrafted Co., and begins with a welcome drink as well as a pre-set buffet selection of chef’s choice appetizers.

The Culinary and Olfactory Experience continues with skilled perfumers leading guests in creating their own signature fragrance.

Each participant will choose from an assortment of premium fragrance ingredients curated to their preferences and make a bespoke 30 ml perfume.

The Psychic Reading event on June 22 is presented by Amy Beavington aka The Modern Medium.

Guests will participate in a group reading where Beavington will read the room and deliver messages from Spirit. If you attend, you must be ready to potentially be read in front of the audience.

A welcome drink and chef’s choice appetizers will also be served, and Beavington will host a Q&A at the end of the event.