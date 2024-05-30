EventsDH Community Partnership

Interactive events coming to Vancouver will blow your mind and senses

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 30 2024, 9:16 pm
Interactive events coming to Vancouver will blow your mind and senses
The Modern Medium/Instagram | Daydream Lab Handcrafted Co./website

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
BC Cider Festival

Sun, June 16, 1:00pm

BC Cider Festival

Fraser Valley Cider Company Summer Concert Series Presents 'THE CREW'

Thu, June 20, 7:00pm

Fraser Valley Cider Company Summer Concert Series Presents 'THE CREW'

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Thu, June 20, 7:30pm

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Go Skateboarding Day Vancouver 2024

Fri, June 21, 11:00am

Go Skateboarding Day Vancouver 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking to add some excitement to your calendar next month? Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites has got you covered with two unique events you won’t want to miss.

The award-winning, all-suite hotel is hosting Scent & Savour: A Culinary and Olfactory Experience on Saturday, June 15.

Just one week later on Saturday, June 22, Delta Hotels invites guests to take part in a psychic reading medium event.

Both events will feature delicious bites from the acclaimed downtown bar and restaurant Stock & Supply.

Delta Hotels

Delta Hotels/website

Scent & Savour on June 15 is hosted by Daydream Lab Handcrafted Co., and begins with a welcome drink as well as a pre-set buffet selection of chef’s choice appetizers.

The Culinary and Olfactory Experience continues with skilled perfumers leading guests in creating their own signature fragrance.

Each participant will choose from an assortment of premium fragrance ingredients curated to their preferences and make a bespoke 30 ml perfume.

Delta Hotels events

Daydream Lab Handcrafted Co./website

The Psychic Reading event on June 22 is presented by Amy Beavington aka The Modern Medium.

Guests will participate in a group reading where Beavington will read the room and deliver messages from Spirit. If you attend, you must be ready to potentially be read in front of the audience.

The Modern Medium

The Modern Medium/Instagram

A welcome drink and chef’s choice appetizers will also be served, and Beavington will host a Q&A at the end of the event.

Scent & Savour: A Culinary and Olfactory Experience

When: June 15, 2024
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites — 550 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $115, register online

Physic Medium Reading with The Modern Medium

When: June 22, 2024
Time: 5 pm
Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites — 550 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $100, register online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ DH Community Partnership

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop