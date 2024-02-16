Vampire Weekend is coming to Burnaby's Deer Lake Park this summer

Vancouver’s summer concert season is fast approaching, and mega indie rockers Vampire Weekend have just been added to the stacked lineup of acts coming to town.
The chart-topping artists will perform at Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park on Tuesday, June 18.
The band’s latest North American tour coincides with the release of their newest album, Only God Was Above Us, on April 5. Tickets for the huge outdoor show go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 am.
Vampire Weekend is made up of Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio, and Chris Tomson, and has released four critically acclaimed albums packed with hits like “A-Punk,” “Holiday,” and “Diane Young.” They have been nominated for five Grammy Awards and won two in their career.
The New York indie rockers’ newest album Only God Was Above Us is their first new music in five years. Expect to hear new tracks like “Capricorn,” and “Gen-X Cops,” along with a selection of classic tracks at Deer Lake Park.
Supporting Vampire Weekend during their Metro Vancouver stop is Phish founding member Mike Gordon.
Vampire Weekend
When: June 18, 2024
Time: 6 pm
Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Tickets: Various prices; purchase tickets online starting Friday, February 23 at 10 am