An international skateboarding event is being celebrated in Vancouver this week, and that could mean some traffic tie-ups for local drivers.

Go Skate Day (GSD) 2024 is rolling into the city on Friday, June 21, starting at 11 am at the Downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia Street and Dunsmuir viaducts.

Organizers Timebomb Trading said online that the event “will promise to keep elevated to the next level,” with seven locations being used for skaters to gather and pay tribute to the sport they love.

“This year’s GSD will feature a few new spots, some new obstacles added to spots, and more surprises,” added Timebomb Trading in the Go Skate 2024 Vancouver Facebook event. “Go Skate Day Vancouver takes place on a rare Friday on June 21st! Plan for your sick day or vacation.”

The locations for this year’s GSD have not yet been revealed, save for the skate plaza near the southeast corner of Andy Livingstone Park. Skaters can perform tricks throughout the event to win part of a $2,500 cash prize pool.

There will also be a new $500 additional prize from Tech Deck for the “Most Tech Trick” during the event.

Past GSD Vancouver spots have included Victory Square, šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn Plaza, and Terry Fox Plaza outside of BC Place. Hundreds of skaters will travel from spot to spot, so give yourself plenty of time if you’re driving through the area.

Skaters are also invited to the Official After Party at Fortune Sound Club. The party features an art show by Kevin “Spanky” Long in the Special Projects Space from 9 to 11 pm, and music from Loukeman, Rico Uno, Sincerely Hana, and Wealthy from 9 pm to 2 am.

When: June 21, 2024

Time: Starts at 11 am

Where: Various locations beginning at the Downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia Street and Dunsmuir viaducts

Cost: Free