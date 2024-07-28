26 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: July 29 to August 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

So long, July, and hello, August! Who’s ready to have some fun?

From Vancouver Pride Parade, Powell Street Fest, and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from July 29 to August 5. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with some Drag Race royalty.

Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities. The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).

Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Oakridge Summer Social by Oakridge Park offers a sneak preview of what Vancouver’s cultural hub will offer next year. This dynamic event series will run until September 2 at Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio, which will be transformed into an immersive garden with floral displays, lush greenery, and a picnic-themed menu to top it all off.

Head to the Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio at 1067 West Cordova for special events like Cinema Nights in the Park and Family Summer Portrait Sessions.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $20; purchase online

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Rogers Arena is turning into the Cradle of Love this summer when iconic rocker Billy Idol brings his latest tour to town.

The English legend was a member of the 1970s punk band Generation X before breaking out on his own as a solo artist. He has sold over 40 million copies on the strength of iconic anthems like “White Wedding,” “Dancing With Myself,” and “Rebel Yell.”

When: July 30, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Bluesberry Jam on August 2, and Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: Cheer on the home team from Nat Bailey stadium with special themes including Pride Night and a special koozie giveaway.

When:

Tuesday, July 30: Canadians vs. Tri-City — Pride Night

Wednesday, July 31: RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Make a Wish Foundation

Thursday, Aug 1: Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza

Friday, Aug 2: FortisBC ‘Nooner at the Nat vs.Tri-City

Saturday, Aug 3: Canadians vs. Tri-city PLUS Cloverdale Paint Koozie Giveaway

Sunday, Aug 4 – White Spot Family Fun Sunday vs. Tri-City with Helmet Bowl Giveaway (first 500 fans under 12)

Time: Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday: 7:05pm first pitch

Friday and Sunday: 1:05pm first pitch

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium — 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $20 plus tax

What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.

The “bare-as-you-dare” event is happening on Saturday, August 3, with hundreds of cyclists rolling through city streets.

When: August 3, 2024

Time: Body painting starts at noon, and the ride begins at 2 pm

Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet

Cost: Free

What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.

Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.

When: August 4, and September 8, 2024

Time: 1-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online