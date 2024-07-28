26 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: July 29 to August 5
So long, July, and hello, August! Who’s ready to have some fun?
From Vancouver Pride Parade, Powell Street Fest, and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from July 29 to August 5. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!
Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2024
What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with some Drag Race royalty.
Attendees will want to head to Concord Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 for VanPrideFest, a free two-day extravaganza with epic entertainment on two stages, food trucks, vendors, and activities. The TD Main Stage features performances from various Canada’s Drag Race winners, including Venus (season 4), Giséle Lullaby (season 3), and Icesis Couture (season 2).
Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, beginning at the intersection of Davie and Denman streets and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Oakridge Summer Social
What: Oakridge Summer Social by Oakridge Park offers a sneak preview of what Vancouver’s cultural hub will offer next year. This dynamic event series will run until September 2 at Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio, which will be transformed into an immersive garden with floral displays, lush greenery, and a picnic-themed menu to top it all off.
Head to the Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio at 1067 West Cordova for special events like Cinema Nights in the Park and Family Summer Portrait Sessions.
When: Now until September 2, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $20; purchase online
Big Splash Water Park
What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.
Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.
When: Now until September 2, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting
Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen
Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online
Billy Idol
What: Rogers Arena is turning into the Cradle of Love this summer when iconic rocker Billy Idol brings his latest tour to town.
The English legend was a member of the 1970s punk band Generation X before breaking out on his own as a solo artist. He has sold over 40 million copies on the strength of iconic anthems like “White Wedding,” “Dancing With Myself,” and “Rebel Yell.”
When: July 30, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Marimekko Pop-Up and Café Takeover
What: Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko will be hosting a pop-up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer Holt Renfrew in Vancouver in July.
The pop-up features a wide selection of Marimekko pieces set against the backdrop of Unikko 60th Anniversary graphics to honour this milestone in 2024. It will also take over Holts Cafè and deck it out with decor and florals for the print’s 60th anniversary.
When: Now until July 31, 2024
Where: Holt Renfrew — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Rosewood Home & Condo Closing Down Sale
What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good this summer, but not before they host a massive sale.
Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com
When: Now until the showroom closes at the end of July
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)
Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Fort Langley Night Markets
What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.
A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.
When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Afternoon Tea in The Window
What: Tea in the Window at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s popular Notch8 Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets tea-goers enjoy their service in front of a custom art backdrop created by New York-based Meredith Wing of @Moomooi.
Guests will have their pick of Lot 35 tea to sip on to start before being served what the Fairmont calls a “unique twist on the traditional Afternoon Tea.” Those who book will also be treated to a selection of spirit-free cocktails in addition to an invitation to return to Notch8 for a glass of bubbly or a cocktail.
When: Monday to Friday from May 21 until September 27, 2024
Time: 11 am and 2 pm
Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Price: $120 per person; reserve online
FlyOver – Awaken Canada
What: Flyover’s brand-new “Awaken Canada” film takes guests on a thrilling ride across the country, from the landscapes of the Maritimes to above Baffin Island in Canada’s far Arctic north and Yukon’s Mt. Logan, the highest mountain in Canada.
The new film also follows world-class athletes as they take on challenging terrain, including freestyle skiers taking on the wintery snow-covered heritage streets of Old Quebec City.
When: Daily
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
Fitness is Such a Drag: Pride Fundraiser
What: Vancouver dance fitness group Pop Queen Cardio is kicking off Vancouver Pride with outdoor fundraiser Fitness is Such a Drag at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.
The beginner-friendly event is raising funds for QMUNITY and features performances by Canada’s Drag Race star Kendall Gender alongside fan-favourite performers Bibi SouPhresh, Tiffany Ann Co., Hazel, and dancers from Quill Collective.
When: August 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation with proceeds going to QMUNITY. Pre-registration is required online.
Movies on the Mountain
What: Enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor movie experience at Grouse Mountain this summer!
Watch screenings of popular films like Encanto, Barbie, Jurassic Park, Grease, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with stunning views of the Cascade Mountain Range on Thursday nights in August.
When: Every Thursday from August 1 to 29, 2024
Time: Movies will start at sunset; times may vary
Where: Grouse Mountain (Altitudes Bistro) – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
Tickets/Admissions: Included with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, Download Ticket and Sunset Rate Ticket (visit Grouse Mountain after 7 pm for only $25). Purchase online
Jokers’ Comedy Classics
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Each show features hilarious comics that have performed for Just For Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CW, the CBC, and more.
Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to The Roxy in Vancouver on July 31. Use promo code DAILYHIVE35 to receive 35 percent off your ticket.
When: July 31, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Various locations
Cost: Starting from $23.76, use promo code DAILYHIVE35 to receive 35 percent off your ticket. Purchase online
Powell Street Festival
What: The 48th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 3 and 4 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).
Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver
Admission: Free
Happyland Festival
What: The third annual Happyland Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, Happyland features an epic lineup of performers, including Tinashe, Adore Delano, Raja Gemini, Vincint, and more.
When: August 4, 2024
Time: Gates 5 pm
Where: PNE Centre Grounds and Playland, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Dive-In Movie Nights in Township of Langley
What: The Township of Langley is bringing back Dive-In Movie Nights to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.
Guests can bring their favourite inflatable to watch the movies while floating inside Breaker Bay or relax poolside with their favourite snacks.
When: August 1 and August 22, 2024
Time: 7 to 9 pm
Where: Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre — 27032 Fraser Hwy, Langley Township
Cost: $8; register online starting seven days before each screening.
Public Disco’s Pride Block Party
What: Public Disco is hosting its third annual Pride Block Party on Saturday, August 3, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood. The 19+ event features international DJs and local performers, food trucks, pop-up bars, and more.
Get ready to dance the day away with international house music DJs Shaun J. Wright from Chicago and Sappho from Portland while discovering new temporary murals by queer artists Ciele Beau and Christina Hryc.
Local DJ Nancy Dru curated the event, which also includes DJs Sam Steele, Adam 2 and DJ Grooveheart, and gogo dancers from Vancouver’s kiki Ballroom Scene.
When: August 3, 2024
Time: 3 to 11:30 pm
Where: West 3rd Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Admission: $23.10 to $44.10, which includes GST. Purchase online
Music Mountain Series at Sea to Sky Gondola
What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including Bluesberry Jam on August 2, and Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.
When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish
Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket
Vancouver Canadians baseball games
What: Cheer on the home team from Nat Bailey stadium with special themes including Pride Night and a special koozie giveaway.
When:
Tuesday, July 30: Canadians vs. Tri-City — Pride Night
Wednesday, July 31: RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Make a Wish Foundation
Thursday, Aug 1: Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza
Friday, Aug 2: FortisBC ‘Nooner at the Nat vs.Tri-City
Saturday, Aug 3: Canadians vs. Tri-city PLUS Cloverdale Paint Koozie Giveaway
Sunday, Aug 4 – White Spot Family Fun Sunday vs. Tri-City with Helmet Bowl Giveaway (first 500 fans under 12)
Time: Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday: 7:05pm first pitch
Friday and Sunday: 1:05pm first pitch
Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium — 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets start at $20 plus tax
World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver
What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.
When: August 3, 2024
Time: Body painting starts at noon, and the ride begins at 2 pm
Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet
Cost: Free
Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days
What: Each date in the Birds Nest Properties Community Paddling Days includes new activities on both land and water, centred on a different theme, and is open to paddlers of all ages.
Paddling sessions start hourly between 1 and 3 pm and are led by volunteers from one of Vancouver’s top dragon boat teams.
When: August 4, and September 8, 2024
Time: 1-hour slots at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm
Where: Creekside Community Centre — 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver
Cost: Minimum $2 donation with proceeds going to charities and community groups. Register online
Canada Pride – Granville Island Lounge
What: Pride season is in full swing, and Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) has a huge lineup of programming prepared for its Canada Pride 2024.
The Granville Island Lounge will serve up an exciting mix of low-key and high-energy events for everyone to enjoy from August 1 to 4. The Queer Haven opens with Comedy Here Often’s showcase of Vancouver’s funniest queer comics.
Come back the next day for the Patio Party with Fruit Forward, featuring a curated selection of natural wines, and Hotlatch’s Pride Party, with DJs and performers celebrating Indiqueer joy. The Granville Island Lounge will also include Sweet Soul Saturday, Gateo Pride featuring Bronx-based Dominicana DJ Ultraviolet from House of Yes NYC, Gaymer Pride, and the “Last Dance” Closing Party.
When: August 1 to 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Lounge – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
An Unfunny Evening With Tim Minchin and His Piano
What: Olivier Award-winning, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated artist Tim Minchin warns audiences that his upcoming show is “not a comedy gig.” However, there are no assurances about the absence of laughs.
Minchin and his piano will perform songs from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and more at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
When: August 3, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees; purchase online
Richmond Night Market
What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.
There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.
When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Teens: Creative Minds
What: Teens: Creative Minds is an exhibition from the J. Armand Bombardier Museum of Ingenuity. The interactive exhibit spotlights young inventors through several modules, including five innovators from Surrey.
When: Now until August 4, 2024 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)
Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free, though donations are appreciated
Como Taperia Patio Paella Series
What: Como Taperia, the acclaimed Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant, is helping diners get ready for the warm weather and good times by bringing back its Patio Paella series.
Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature Paella Mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).
When: August 4, August 18, and September 1, 2024
Time: Seatings at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm
Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: From $28 plus tax and gratuity per person
Summer Cinema in Burnaby
What: A long-running fresh-air film series is returning to Burnaby this summer, and it’s packed with favourites the whole family can enjoy.
The fun kicks off with Mean Girls on August 2 at Confederation Park. Then make plans to check out other family-friendly flicks at Civic Square on August 16, 23 and 30.
When: August 2, 16, 23 and 30, 2024
Time: 8:15 pm
Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 2, which is at Confederation Square — 250 Willingdone Avenue, Burnaby)
Cost: Free