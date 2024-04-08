Legendary rocker Billy Idol is bringing his greatest hits to Vancouver this summer

EventsConcerts

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 8 2024, 8:51 pm
Billy Idol (Brandon Artis Photography/Daily Hive)

Rogers Arena is turning into the Cradle of Love this summer when iconic rocker Billy Idol brings his latest tour to town.

The Grammy-nominated star is hitting the road for the Rebel Yell Canada 2024 Tour, which will stop in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 30.

Idol will perform hits from his landmark album as well as from his entire career in several Canadian cities, including Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

English rocker Billy Idol was a member of the 1970s punk band Generation X before breaking out on his own as a solo artist. He has sold over 40 million copies on the strength of iconic anthems like “White Wedding,” “Dancing With Myself,” and, of course, “Rebel Yell.”

Idol’s smash hit Rebel Yell album is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Songs like “Eyes Without A Face” and the title track became staples on MTV and propelled the album to double-platinum status.

Billy Idol

Billy Idol (Brandon Artis Photography/Daily Hive)

Joining Idol as special guests for the concert is Canadian Walk of Fame inductee Platinum Blonde, beloved for hits like “Doesn’t Really Matter” and “Crying Over You.”

Billy Idol — Rebel Yell Canada 2024 Tour

When: July 30, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 am

