39 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in July

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor. If you are sick, please stay home.

Summer is in full swing, so make the most of it with these great events all over Vancouver in July!

From TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival to 2021 VanPrideFest, Eagle Coaster and more, here are 39 fun things to do in Vancouver this month.

Things to do in July

What: The 35th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 100 events – virtual and small in-person audiences – from June 25 to July 4. This year’s lineup includes artists from Vancouver and BC as well as international stars streaming from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris. There will also be free online workshops, club performances, and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams are available to watch until midnight on July 6, 2021.

When: Now until July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: The Vancouver International Film Festival and Museum of Vancouver commemorate Indigenous History Month with the Who We Are film series, with five films selected by Indigenous Curators: Rylan Friday, Jasmine Wilson and Sharon Fortney. The event celebrates Indigenous voices in cinema, showcases unique stories from First Nations, Métis, Inuit and Maori filmmakers, and shows the depth and complexity of Indigeneity around the world. In the spirit of reconciliation, the Vancouver International Film Festival and the Museum of Vancouver are offering this curation free to anyone self-identifying as Indigenous.

When: Now until July 4, 2021

Time: Streams are available to watch until 11:59 pm on July 4

Where: Virtual

Cost: Various, purchase online. Free to anyone self-identifying as Indigenous.

What: Steveston Salmon Festival presents Canada Day at Home, with opportunities for the whole family to take part. The event begins with a digital parade streaming from the City of Richmond YouTube channel and the Steveston Salmon Festival homepage at 10 am. Other events during the day include a Japanese Cultural Show, a special presentation about the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, and a virtual mainstage with local artists performing.

When: July 1, 2021

Time: Starts at 10 am

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Paint in the Park is a beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. The two-hour outdoor interactive workshop takes place rain or shine and will have an instructor guiding guests through recreating a painting. The COVID-safe and socially distant atmosphere will be set with music, interactive installations and outdoor decor. No experience necessary and all materials provided.

When: July 13 and August 10, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park – Location to be emailed to participants

Cost: $50, register Online

What: The biggest waterpark in British Columbia is set to reopen on June 24. A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2021 season. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to slip into summer.

In accordance with public health measures, visitors will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the park, except when they are in pools, on slides, or in other water attractions. Cultus Lake has reduced its capacity to allow for safe social distancing, and groups entering the facility will be limited to small social units. The park has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including placing hand-sanitizing stations and physical-distancing markers throughout the park. As well, water towers and waiting areas have been equipped with protective barriers, and high-traffic areas will be constantly cleaned.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake

Cost: Starting at $21, buy online

What: Wings and Wizards is an immersive, family-friendly exhibit that will span over 7,000 sq ft inside BC Place. Produced by SHINE Experiences, the touch-free exhibition is a mystical adventure that involves both a wizard’s academy and an enchanted forest. The event is self-guided, using tools such as motion tracking, proximity-based devices, lights, projections, props, and soundscapes. The key to the entire experience, according to organizers, is a trusty magic wand that visitors will use to “cast spells, solve riddles, and move through space and time.”

When: Now until September 2021

Time: Monday to Friday from 1 to 9:15 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9:15 pm

Where: BC Place (Gate A) – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Prices start at $65, purchase online

What: Interior Infinite at The Polygon Gallery showcases an international group of artists and their works in photography, video, performance, and sculpture. The exhibition mainly features portraiture, with a focus on self-portraiture, with an exploration of costume and masquerade as strategies for showing, rather than hiding, identities.

When: Now until September 2, 2021

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Playland will begin welcoming guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley starting Friday, June 11. Attractions such as AtmosFear, The Beast, Breakdance, Enterprise, Gladiator, Hell’s Gate, and the Wooden Roller Coaster will be operational, as will a number of children’s and family-friendly rides.

The park says that it will be operating with a number of health and safety measures in place. Visitor capacity has been reduced and tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry. Cash will also not be accepted on the premises. In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, mask-wearing will be required while lining up and on rides — they’re also recommended throughout the rest of the park. Naturally, guests are asked to stay home if they’re sick.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until August 20, September 10 and 11, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday to Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book Playland ride passes Enjoy your favourite rides at Playland

What: The Indian Summer Festival (ISF) celebrates its 11th anniversary with a series of 10 curated online and hybrid events spanning from music, performing arts and literary discussions. There are two in-person events during this year’s festival to check out, including a self-guided walking tour of the Punjabi Market and Vox.Infold at Lobe Studio, the only 4D sound studio of its kind in North America.

When: Now until July 17, 2021 (except July 1)

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person

Cost: Various, purchase tickets and passes online

What: As the summer heat kicks in, it may be the perfect time to get out to Tsawwassen for swimming pool shenanigans with family and friends at Big Splash Water Slide Park. Like last year, the park will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with a COVID-19 safety plan in place. They’ll also be conducting temperature checks and screenings for all guests and employees at entry. Sanitizing stations have also been added. Big Splash also offers a fully licensed bar and patio, and two eateries available on site. You can also reserve a private table, tent, or cabana.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Big Splash Water Slide Park – 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: Various, buy online

What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting Family Days every Sunday in July and August, featuring special events, workshops and entertainment. Admission ticket includes one parent and one child, with all Family Day activities following health and safety protocols. Once the activity comes to an end, guests are invited to explore the Garden.

When: Every Sunday from July 4 to August 22, 2021

Time: Activities start at various times

Where: The Garden’s primary entrance has been relocated to Keefer and Carrall Street, right across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Senior Care Home.

Cost: $10-$25, more details and register Online

What: A month-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists begins as Talking Stick Festival continues its 20th Anniversary celebrations. Summer Sojourn presents a lineup of online concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions and more from now until July 1, plus some unique and unexpected experiences.

When: Now until July 1, 2021

Time: Start times vary based on event

Where: Virtual

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Headline Gallery in the South Granville Art District presents its first exhibition, Authentic Self: A New Equilibrium. The exhibit showcases how women are championing the intersection of art and tech and features vibrant artwork by Adriele Au, Camilla Giordano Cerna, Desiree Patterson, Gracelee Lawrence, Kaitlyn Herlehy, Lyssa Kayra, Monique Motut-Firth, Nicole Johnston, Olivia Solodko, Shamona Stokes, and Tristesse Seeliger.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from July 3 to 30, 2021

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Headline Gallery – 2202 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Three COVID-safe, pop-up Pride Lounges are coming to downtown Vancouver. They’ll be taking place across from Jim Deva Plaza, Stanley Park Brewpub, and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Groups of up to six people can book two-hour time slots to enjoy drinks, as well as lounge-style entertainment featuring drag performers. Tickets are required for this 19+ event.

When: July 23 to 25, July 30 to August 1, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Downtown Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase online

What: Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. For the first time ever, the FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks. The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show showcasing the traditions of the islands, is roughly 30 minutes in duration.

Operators have implemented health safety measures, including heightened cleaning and physical distancing, which are provided by limiting capacities per ride and providing spacing between groups by reserving empty ride seats. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and temperature checks will be performed before guests have access to the ride.

When: June 18 to August 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The virtual Surrey Canada Day will feature two streamed events, headlined by Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy. The event will also feature a land acknowledgement from Kwantlen First Nation and Indigenous cultural sharing from Semiahmoo First Nation, Kwantlen First Nation, JJ Lavallee, Carsen Gray, Notorious Cree, Road Engine Dreams, Tim Elijah, Davita Marsden & Matthew Stevens, Darcie Brertton, Alex Wells, Madelaine McCullum, Renae Morriseau, and the Tzo’kam Traditional Lil’wat Singers. There will also be music and dance performances, a Family Show for children and seniors, prizes, a virtual firework finale, and more.

When: July 1, 2021

Time: 10:30 am to 12 pm (Family Show), 6 to 9 pm (Evening Show)

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Granville Flea Market is a top-notch vintage streetwear market happening at The American on Main Street. In addition to hosting some awesome clothing and retail vendors, the event will offer attendees boozy beverages and food from DL Burgers. Indoor and outdoor seating is slated to be available. Folks are asked to respect social distancing regulations and stay home if they aren’t feeling well on the day of the event.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The American — 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online or at the door

What: Petley Jones Gallery presents a selection of Indigenous artworks from Canada and Australia in the Aboriginal Works Exhibit: The First.

When: Tuesday to Saturday until July 10, 2021

Time: 10 to 6 pm or by appointment

Where: Petley Jones Gallery – 2245 Granville Street Vancouver

Cost: Free

Enjoy the great outdoors

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift. The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

When: July 12 until September 5, 2021

Time: There are 80 ride slots each hour from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various with some restrictions, buy online

What: Metro Vancouver is getting a stunning new lavender farm this summer: Lavenderland. Folks will be able to take a gander at Super Blue, Melissa, Grosso, and French varieties of the flower, according to Lavenderland’s website.

When: Now until October 10, 2021

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15.75 for one person for two hours or $42 for a family pass (for two adults and up to three children ages 4 to 18). Group tickets available. Purchase online

What: Take a train trip through Stanley Park and discover fun facts about the resident wildlife and the park’s history. Younger riders can even earn a Junior Urban Forest Ranger button by asking for the quiz at the Ticket Booth before boarding the train and completing it during the journey.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from June 30 to September 6, 2021. Open on stat holidays.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Miniature Railway – Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Various prices, sold on-site

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

What: Splash parks are great for everyone: kids, and for those who are young at heart. Some water parks opened up over the Victoria Day long weekend and a few more are set to open in June. The Vancouver Park Board notes online, all spray parks it operates have buttons to turn on the water for five minutes at a time to follow water restrictions, and most parks have limited to no supervision. These parks are also on a first come, first serve basis.

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: If you enjoy stunning ocean and mountain views, or cherry blossoms and gardens — bookmark this page! We’ve done the research and found 10 of the most beautiful places you can take your bike for a spin in Vancouver — which we know is filled with many scenic spots. You can also find more routes to take your wheels for a cruise with this City of Vancouver Bike Map. Grab your helmet and make a day out of exploring these beautiful areas the city has to offer.

What: With daylight lasting longer, it’s hard to resist some adventure. Fortunately, our extensive backyard has several route options that are not too advanced, but at the same time, a treat for the eyes. Here are eight of them.

Where: Various locations in Metro Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: We know your pooch always loves to take a swim, so it’s time to dive into the best places to take your dog for a dip. Beaches, parks, lakes and more.

Where: Various locations in Metro Vancouver

Cost: Free

Bon appetit around the city

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

When: July 9 and 10, July 23 and 24, August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks is a new food truck pop-up series in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood . The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by The South Granville BIA and features Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm. Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 4, 2021

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: West 10th Avenue and Fir Street

What: Too late for breakfast? Too early for lunch? Not when brunch is on the table! It’s one of our favourite meals of the day, and Vancouver has some quality spots to enjoy a mid-morning meal. Here are must-visit brunch spots in Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of must-visit brunch spots Online

What: Our city’s proximity to the water makes it one of the best places to patio hop in the world — in our humble opinion, at least. Whether it’s a bougie cabana-style waterside oasis or a casual pub patio that’s a total sun trap, this city is where it’s at when it comes to incredible outdoor dining and drinking spaces. Check out our list of best waterfront patios in Vancouver and be sure to plan what’s likely to be one of the most scenic al fresco crawls you’ll ever embark on.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of best waterfront patios Online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find more than 25 vendors and food trucks, right in the heart of the city, close to several bus and SkyTrain stops. This year, the market is featuring many of the vendors from the Main Street Station Farmers’ Market, which is closed for the 2021 season due to nearby construction.

When: Every Wednesday from June 2 to October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street

What: Browse more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday from June 3 to October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Discover more than 30 stalls, right in the heart of Granville Island. This summertime market started over three decades ago, with just a dozen farmers selling out of the backs of their trucks.

When: Every Thursday from June 17 to August 26, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1404 Anderson Street, under the Granville Street Bridge

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers’ Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 30 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at the West End Farmers’ Market every Saturday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox St between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday from June 5 to November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver