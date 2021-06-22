Hamilton and other hit Broadway productions are coming to Vancouver

Theatre fans, Hamilton is coming to Vancouver.

Originally set to come last fall, the pandemic delayed a series of shows, including Chicago, which is no longer on the list.

Aside from Hamilton, Vancouver theatregoers will be able to see productions of Anastasia, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Come From Away.

This West Coast Broadway tour is set to begin in January 2022, with all shows being presented at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Anastasia kicks off the tour, with eight shows currently listed between January 18 to the 23.

“From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.”

The next show in the series and likely the one most will be excited for is Hamilton.

Broadway Vancouver currently lists 24 shows between May 24 to June 19, making it the largest release of the four shows.

Hamilton hit Disney+ last summer to rave reviews.

Broadway describes Hamilton as, “the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

Come From Away has 16 shows listed between August 16 and 28.

“The remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.”

Broadway notes that Come From Away was also a New York Times Critics’ pick.

Finally, the iconic Jesus Christ Superstar.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the eight shows currently scheduled take place between November 15 and the 20.

Full details on the shows and how you can line up for tickets available here.