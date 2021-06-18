Massive coaster thrill ride opening at Cypress Mountain next month

With an end to the pandemic now in sight, and with the provincial government gradually relaxing health safety restrictions over the coming weeks and months, Cypress Mountain is now planning to open its nearly-completed thrill ride attraction in time for the start of peak summer.

The resort announced today its massive Eagle Coaster will open to the public on July 12, 2021, and online sales for rides have already begun. There are 80 ride slots each hour during the initial daily available times from 10 am to 6 pm.

Tickets start at $29.00 for one ride and $39.00 for two rides for ages 10 and over, with the single rider required to be at least 124 cm (4’1″) in height.

For young children between the ages of three and nine, who must ride on the lap of an accompanying adult, tickets start at $12.00 for one ride and $19.00 for two rides. The maximum weight per cart is 118 kg (260 lbs).

Unlike the mechanical motor-powered coasters found at amusement parks, this is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift.

The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground, single-track design by Austrian manufacturer Sunkid uses backrest carts equipped with a hand break, allowing each rider to control their own speed. The attraction has a total of 70 carts.

Construction on the Eagle Coaster began last fall, and resumed earlier this year after the winter season.

The family-friendly coaster provides Cypress Mountain with the ability to diversify its year-round offerings, beyond its winter season recreational activities on the slopes.

“This activity positions perfectly within our planned vision for enhancing year round accessibility to our world class public recreation facilities,” said Russell Chamberlain, president of Cypress Mountain Resort, in a previous statement.

“The Mountain Coaster is the perfect centrepiece to build family focused recreational summer activity.”

In 2016, Revelstoke Mountain Resort opened a similar gravity-fed coaster ride that runs along a single, 1.4-km-long track from Revelation Lodge to the Village Plaza.

Other recent upgrades to Cypress Mountain include an expansion of their snowmaking coverage, the conversion to LED lighting for enhanced night skiing, and the new “Lights to Lodge” snowshoe experience.