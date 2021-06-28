Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Imagine Van Gogh, the ultra-popular digital art exhibition taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, has announced another round of expanded hours and dates of operation due to continued demand.

The experience opened to the public in mid-March. Tickets for the event went on sale in January but quickly sold out, breaking several records in the process. Event organizers announced this morning that the program is being extended and will remain open in Vancouver until September 7. Starting Saturday, July 10, the exhibition will also be expanding its weekend hours of operation, opening at 8:30 am.

The exhibition from Europe showcases over 200 of the famous Dutch artist’s paintings projected on eight-metre-high walls. The original canvasses are then expanded, fragmented, and projected into different shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work.

With projections that blanket high walls and floors, visitors are transported on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work — allowing the audience to “literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.”

The exhibition spans 30,000 sq ft within the convention centre. For context, the total exhibition space at the Vancouver Art Gallery is approximately 41,000 sq ft. In accordance with British Columbia’s public health guidelines, the event is also contactless.

Ticket prices start at $34.99 for children (ages four to 15) and $39.99 for adults (ages 16+) and can be purchased online.

When: March 19 to September 7, 2021. COVID-19 health safety protocols will be in place.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

With files from Kenneth Chan

