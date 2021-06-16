Granville Flea Market to return next month at The American

It’s been a great few weeks for folks in Vancouver, as we’ve seen tons of our favourite community events announce their long-awaited return, and here’s another one.

Granville Flea Market will be coming back next month, this time at The American on Main Street.

The top-notch vintage streetwear market will be going down on Saturday, July 10 from 11 am to 5 pm at the 926 Main Street restaurant and bar.

In addition to hosting some awesome clothing and retail vendors, the event will offer attendees a full bar, a 19+ beer garden, and food from DL Burger.

Indoor and outdoor seating is slated to be available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granville Flea Market (@granvilleflea)

Folks are asked to respect social distancing regulations and stay home if they aren’t feeling well on the day of the event.

Tickets are available online and at the door on July 10.

Granville Flea Market

When: July 10 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The American — 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online or at the door